Rumour Mill: One in, one out at Celtic? | Rangers target winger | MLS side eye Aberdeen ace | Rodgers in Leigh Griffiths warning

The latest news, rumours and gossip from Scottish football...

Gutman set for Celtic deal?

Brendan Rodgers could make further moves in the transfer market both in and out of Celtic. Picture: Getty Images

American full-back Andrew Gutman could be Celtic’s fourth signing of the January transfer window.

The defender has followed the club on Twitter after the Hoops were linked with the 22-year-old, who had a trial spell with Rangers this month. Both Timothy Weah and Vakoun Issouf Bayo followed the account before being unveiled by the club.

Rodgers said: “Some of the boys are young guys or project signings for the club that can’t come in straight away. But there’s nothing really to add on that.” (Various)

Rodgers confirms Hendry loan plan

Brendan Rodgers is happy for Jack Hendry to go out on loan, stating that the £1.5 million signing needs to be playing regular football.

The Celtic boss said: “He’s played really well in games and played in other games when there’s been pressure, so he’s had to deal with all of that.

“He’s at that age when he needs to be playing for the continuation of his development. The next best thing for him over this six-month period is to get games at the highest level he can in a good environment.” (Various)

Gers hopeful over Kent talks as Allen issues update

Rangers are planning to hold talks with Liverpool in the summer over a permanent deal for on-loan Anfield winger Ryan Kent.

Ibrox director of football Mark Allen said: “We would like to pursue what we do next with Ryan but that is a conversation we have to have with Liverpool. “He is their player but we have a very good relationship and it is dialogue that will continue for the foreseeable future.

“Matt Polster is here and we are continuing to evaluate on that one. [Talks] are ongoing with Carlos Pena at the moment. There is nothing concrete there that I need to be saying at this moment in time.” (Daily Record)

New York eye Mackay-Steven

New York City FC are understood to be holding talks with Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven.

The 28-year-old’s Dons contract expires this summer and the former Dundee United and Celtic man is now free to speak to clubs about a possible transfer.

He has also been linked with Sheffield Wednesday. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers issues stark warning to Griffiths

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has urged Leigh Griffiths to “lie low” and focus on the simple things in his life as he takes time away from football due to mental health issues.

The striker was left behind as his team-mates flew out to their winter training camp in Dubai but was spotted at a horse racing meeting in Newcastle at the weekend.

Rodgers said: ”I was obviously made aware of it but haven’t seen the pictures of it. The club are dealing with it, it’s a private matter. I just need to see where it is all at because he is not on holiday.” (The Scotsman)

Latest on Tierney injury

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is not sure if Kieran Tierney will need surgery on the hip problem that has sidelined the 21-year-old full-back since the middle of last month.

Tierney has not trained in Dubai and instead has been working with the club’s rehabilitation team with a further assessment to be made next week.

Rodgers said: “I’m not sure [about surgery]. His injury record is very good. I just don’t think there’s a need to really push him through it and put him in pain every time. He just needs to take a wee breather.” (The Scotsman)

Gers eye Bryson swoop

Rangers are in talks to sign Derby County midfielder Craig Bryson, according to the Daily Record.

Steven Gerrard has been convinced to make a move for the 32-year-old by assistant boss Gary McAllister. Bryson is out of contract at the end of the season and has not yet been offered a new deal to remain at Derby despite making 20 appearances for the Championship side this term. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers calls for refs to ‘up game’ as he defends Beaton

Brendan Rodgers has claimed Old Firm referee John Beaton had an off-day at Ibrox as Celtic lost to arch-rivals Rangers for the first time since he became manager of the Parkhead club. But while adamant Beaton’s failings were not the reason why Celtic lost, Rodgers insisted the standard of refereeing in Scotland has to improve.

Rodgers said: “[Beaton] wasn’t very good on the day, but that can happen to anyone. There’s no doubt that John, for me, was affected by the game. Refereeing is always an issue where you want to have the best officials and I think the referees do their very best in the games, but we always want to improve standards across the league.” (The Scotsman)

Robinson wanted by Luton

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson is the favourite for the Luton Town job after Nathan Jones quit the League One club to join Stoke City yesterday.

Robinson won the League One title with the Hatters and captained the side during a six-year spell up to 2008, and remains a popular figure at Kenilworth Road. (The Sun)