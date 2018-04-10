Rumour Mill: Old Firm title decider axed | Dons won’t get Hibs ace | Musonda ‘will get chance’

Cops say no to Old Firm title decider, Aberdeen set to miss out on Hibs ace and Brendan Rodgers insists Charly Musonda will get his chance

Cops scrap Old Firm title showdown

Police have moved to try and avoid a title decider between the Glasgow rivals. Picture: SNS Group

Police chiefs have instructed football bosses to avoid a potential title decider between Celtic and Rangers.

Cops warned that the fixture, originally planned for the weekend of April 21/22 should be put back a week amid safety fears if Celtic do clinch a seventh consecutive title.

An insider said: “We wanted to avoid back to back Old Firm games. A huge amount of resources are needed to police these matches.” (Scottish Sun)

Dons priced out of McGeouch swoop

Aberdeen look set to miss out on Dylan McGeouch, with the Hibs midfielder in line for a big money move to England.

Available on a free this summer, McGeouch has turned in some outstanding performances for the Easter Road side and is eyeing a move south of the Border.

The Dons had been hopeful of luring McGeouch North, with Kenny McLean, Ryan Christie and Chidi Nwakali all returning to their parent clubs but that now looks unlikely. (Daily Record)

Rodgers urges calm over Musonda

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has called for patience in assessing the impact of high-profile loan signing Charly Musonda at the Scottish champions.

The Belgian playmaker was the most hyped of Celtic’s January acquisitions but some supporters have already expressed frustration at his lack of involvement so far.

Rodgers said: “He’s fine. It’s a different type of loan for Charly compared to when he went to Spain and had to succeed straight away.” (The Scotsman)

Brown starts mind games ahead of Old Firm semi

Celtic captain Scott Brown believes Rangers will have a mental block about facing the Scottish Cup holders in Sunday’s Hampden semi-final.

Brown claims that Celtic’s recent 3-2 victory at Ibrox will have badly affected their rivals’ confidence.

“It probably will be in their heads,” he said. “Also, we’ll be turning up with eleven men at Hampden. We’ve had great games there recently, we’ve played really well and we’re going into the match in good form.” (The Scotsman)

McCall: ‘Well will get boost from missing Dons

Stuart McCall believes the odds on Motherwell reaching the Scottish Cup final have been shortened by the absence of Aberdeen trio Graeme Shinnie, Kenny McLean and Shay Logan.

McCall, the last man to lead ‘Well to the final of the tournament, insists the loss of Shinnie is especially significant.

“It’s a huge factor,” said McCall. “If it was the other way around and Motherwell were missing three players, I don’t think they would have been able to cope.” (The Scotsman)

Lennon vows to make more gambles

Neil Lennon insists he had to gamble against Ross County on Saturday – and will do so again before the end of the season with so much at stake for Hibs.

Lennon made the bold move of replacing Efe Ambrose and Scott Allan with Danny Swanson and Oli Shaw respectively with only 19 minutes remaining away to Ross County.

It paid off and Lennon revealed: “I felt we needed to freshen things up and we gambled a little bit. But, at this stage of the season, you have to go for it.” (Evening News)