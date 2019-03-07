Rumour Mill: Old Firm stewards ‘celebrated Rangers goal’ | Hearts injury blow | Celtic star slams fans

The latest Scottish football news, gossip and transfer rumours...

Old Firm stewards ‘celebrated Rangers goal’

Celtic and Rangers fans are separated by stewards and police during the clash at Ibrox. Picture: SNS Group

Stewards working at an Old Firm clash separating rival fans nearly caused a riot after celebrating Rangers’ winner at the last derby, according to a new report.

Police revealed the blunder as part of a review into how Scottish football matches are policed.

Report author Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts said officers had seen the celebration and had to intervene in a bid to defuse the situation. (The Sun)

Naismith blow for Hearts

Steven Naismith requires surgery on his injured knee and will likely be out for the rest of the season.

The Hearts forward will miss up to two months after the problem, which he struggled with earlier this campaign, flared up again during the 2-1 loss to Celtic in midweek.

Scans of the knee were sent to a specialist in the USA, who confirmed the on-loan Norwich City man would require further surgery. Naismith is understood to be returning to Carrow Road for the op. (The Sun)

Ajer pleads: Stop throwing things at matches

Celtic central defender Kristoffer Ajer says action must be taken now before a player is seriously injured by an object thrown from the stands.

The Norwegian said: “We can’t just wait until a serious injury happens and then take action. It has to be taken now.

“Someone throwing a bottle, that’s as far away from acceptable as possible. It is unforgivable; I think that’s the point that needs to be understood.” (The Scotsman)

Eck’s plans to beat jetlag

Scotland will aim to deceive themselves while trying to also outfox the opposition when they head to Kazakhstan later this month for their opening Euro 2020 qualifier.

Alex McLeish has revealed the travelling party’s watches will remain set on Greenwich Mean Time when they make the long journey to the Kazakh steppe. While the kick-off time is 9pm local time the players will treat the match as starting at 3pm before then setting off for the second fixture in the double-header against San Marino. The plan is to avoid the players becoming too disorientated during a pair of logistically complicated assignments. (The Scotsman)

Dons fans unhappy with Gers tickets

Aberdeen fans are miffed at getting fewer than 1,000 tickets for their Scottish Cup replay with Rangers. The Dons had wanted a bigger allocation but have received just 972 tickets - the same number away clubs get for league games at Ibrox.

Scottish Cup rules stipulate that visiting teams are entitled to anything up to 20 per cent of an away ground’s capacity.

Granite City Aberdeen Supporters’ Club rep Derek Ledingham said: “Last season we took 1,500 to the Kilmarnock replay and I know we would have easily taken that again to Ibrox, so it is disappointing.” (Daily Record)

Jack set to miss Hibs clash

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is set to miss the Firday night clash with Hibs after suffering a bruised bone in the Scottish Cup quarter-final tie with Aberdeen.

Although nothing is broken, the former Dons midfielder may not be risked at Easter Road, so Ross McCrorie could start in his place. (STV)