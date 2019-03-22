Rumour Mill: Old Firm blow for Celtic | Rangers given boost in attacker hunt | Ex-Scotland boss lined up for shock return?

The latest Scottish football news, gossip and transfer rumours...

Tierney misses San Marino, doubts over Old Firm

Neil Lennon could be without a key player for the Old Firm clash. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic’s Kieran Tierney has been ruled out of Scotland’s second Euro 2020 qualifier against San Marino, casting doubt over his fitness for the Old Firm clash next weekend.

The left-back is suffering from a groin problem, although he played for Celtic in their victory over Dundee last weekend with the issue.

There were claims that Celtic had put pressure on Tierney to sit out the qualifier but he is understood to be nursing a calf knock and will fly back to Scotland for treatment. (The Sun)

Rangers boost from Liverpool transfer plans

Liverpool scouts have been asked to keep an eye on several wingers, including Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, suggesting that Rangers’ hopes of keeping Ryan Kent are looking good.

The on-loan Reds wideman has been in fine form for the Ibrox side and Steven Gerrard is keen to extend Kent’s stay in Glasgow. (Various)

Bookies slash odds on McLeish getting sacked

Bookmakers have drastically shortened the odds of Alex McLeish being sacked as Scotland head coach, with predecessor Gordon Strachan primed for a shock return.

Odds on McLeish being emptied before the next round of qualifiers in June have plummeted from 50/1 to just 7/4.

And Strachan is the 3/1 favourite to assume control in the event of McLeish getting his jotters. (Daily Record)

Hatters boss admits Shinnie interest

Luton boss Mick Harford has admitted Aberdeen’s out-of-contract captain Graeme Shinnie has caught his eye.

He said: “We have a scout up in Scotland, he gives us great information about the players up there. Graeme Shinnie is just someone that’s been alerted to us.

“There’s nothing in it at the moment, but we always have an interest in good players. I know him very well, I’ve watched him numerous times.” (Luton Today)

McLeish: I won’t quit

Alex McLeish insists he is determined to continue doing his job after Scotland’s first Euro 2020 group qualifier ended in embarrassment and calls for him to be dismissed.

Such was the nature of the 3-0 defeat that McLeish already faced questions about his future. The manager was asked if the strong reaction from fans to last night’s defeat meant he would consider his position.

“I will just continue to do my job,” he said. “Suffice to say I’m not going to get drawn into that question.” (The Scotsman)

International call for Hibs kid

Hibs kid Yrick Gallantes has been handed a shock international call-up by the Philippines before even making his first team debut at Easter Road.

The youngster has been invited to join a 40-man training camp in Thailand as the Azkals look to the future having enjoyed playing in the Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Steve Marsella - head scout at Easter Road under Terry Butcher - was handed the task of scouring the globe for players and saw enough in Gallantes to include him. (Evening News)

McGregor plays down bust-up as frustration

Stand-in Scotland captain Callum McGregor has brushed off his final whistle bust-up with assistant boss James McFadden.

The Celtic midfielder clashed with Faddy and looked to be furious at Scott McTominay racing off the pitch at full time instead of applauding the travelling Tartan Army.

But McGregor said: “It’s massive frustation. You come away and want to start the campaign well. But you’ve got to play better than that if you want to gather points.” (Sky Sports)