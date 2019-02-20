Rumour Mill: Non-Scots referees plan revealed | Rangers title hopes ‘over’ | Celtic ‘can shock Valencia’ | Aberdeen to bill Gers for damage

The latest Scottish football news, gossip and transfer rumours...

Foreign refs could be back after showdown talks

Could we see English referee Mike Dean and his legendary 'no-look' yellow cards in the Scottish Premiership? Picture: Getty Images

Foreign officials could be refereeing Scottish Premiership matches from the start of next season after showdown talks between the SFA and the 12 top-flight clubs.

Celtic are believed to be pushing the move but it is being backed by other teams, and could referees from England, Ireland and Wales brought in to take charge of Scottish matches.

According to reports, the SFA have agreed a shake-up of their rules and a working group will be set up to review refereeing standards and the judicial review process. (Daily Record)

Rangers title hopes over, admits Gerrard

Steven Gerrard has conceded that the Scottish Cup is now the last realistic chance for a trophy in his first season as Rangers manager. As he prepared his team for a fifth round replay in the competition at home to Kilmarnock, the 39-year-old didn’t fudge his response when that suggestion was put to him. “You’re probably right in saying that,” said Gerrard, whose side drew 0-0 with St Johnstone at home on Saturday to fall eight points behind Celtic with only 12 Premiership games left. (The Scotsman)

Toljan: Hoops can shock Valencia

Jeremy Toljan insists Celtic can pull off one of the biggest shocks of the season by overturning the 2-0 defeat by Valencia at Parkhead last week when they re-engage with the Spaniards at the Mestalla Stadium tomorrow night. However, he accepts that Celtic must score first – and as early as possible – in order for that outcome to be achieved. “We started the first leg very well but if you make basic mistakes at this level then it can cost you,” he said. “In Spain we need to cut out the errors and also improve our play. “It wasn’t the result that we wanted. We were up against a strong side but we can play a little better and achieve a better result over there.” (The Scotsman)

Dons ‘will bill Gers for seat damage’

BBC presenter Richard Gordon claims Aberdeen will bill Rangers for damage in the Pittodrie away end after around 200 seats were wrecked during the Gers’ 4-2 win earlier this month.

Speaking on Tuesday night, the Sportsound figurehead said: “I hadn’t realised it was an SPFL regulation [Rule H40] that the visiting club had to pay for damage. “I know for instance the most recent Aberdeen-Rangers game, there was about 200 seats damaged. And I know Aberdeen were sending Rangers the bill for that.” (The Sun)

Lennon: I may never escape ‘dark clouds’

Neil Lennon admits he may never escape the “dark clouds” that have hung over him in Scotland, but the ex-Hibs boss is adamant he won’t allow it to dampen his enthusiasm for a return to management.

“At lot of what’s said about me is unfair,” he said. “If you look at my record as a manager up here it’s been pretty good. “But then there’s this dark cloud that surrounds you whether it be the sectarianism or the volatility that people think is part of my personality. It still wouldn’t deter me from working in Scotland again.” (The Scotsman)

Gers fans set to boycott Killie replay over ticket cost

Rangers fans look to be boycotting the Scottish Cup replay with Kilmarnock over ticket prices.

Thousands of tickets have gone unsold in all four Ibrox stands despite the game not being televised.

Briefs cost £27 - the same as the first match at Rugby Park - and fans have criticised Rangers’ decision not to cut prices. (The Sun)

Blow for Hoban and Dons

On-loan Aberdeen defender Tommie Hoban will miss the rest of the season with a cruciate injury after being stretchered off against St Mirren.

A club statement read: “Tommie Hoban suffered a cruciate injury during the match against St Mirren last weekend and will require an operation that will see him miss the remainder of the season.”

Fellow defender Shay Logan is to see a specialist after an ankle injury ruled him out of the 2-2 draw with the Buddies. (The Sun)

Levein to make Doyle call

Craig Levein will decide over the coming days whether or not Colin Doyle will retain his place for Hearts’ clash with St Mirren at Tynecastle on Saturday. The Irish goalkeeper made a costly error against Motherwell on Sunday when he fumbled David Turnbull’s tame free-kick into the net in stoppage time as the hosts claimed a 2-1 victory from a match which looked destined to end all square.

Levein said: “I don’t need to speak to Colin, he knows he made a mistake. I haven’t made my mind up about the team for the weekend yet. The good thing is that I’ve got a choice between two experienced goalkeepers.” (Evening News)