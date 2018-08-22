Rumour Mill: No Celtic move for Brazil starlet | Arsenal legend keen on Livingston job | Scots clubs eye EPL veteran

Have your say

No Celtic move for Douglas Luiz; Arsenal legend Tony Adams wants Livi job plus Aberdeen, Hearts and Rangers all linked with Gareth McAuley

Celtic dismiss Douglas Luiz links

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic won’t be looking to sign Manchester City youngster Douglas Luiz, after speculation linking the Hoops with the Brazilian starlet.

Brendan Rodgers attended City’s match with Huddersfield at the weekend amid rumours he was seeking another signing from the Etihad to boost his squad.

However, there will be no move for the Brazil Under-20 star. (Various)

Tony Adams wants Livi job

Tony Adams has emerged as a surprise contender for the Livingston job.

The former Arsenal captain - who has had spells managing Wycombe, Portsmouth, Gabala and Granada - was alerted to the vacancy while in Edinburgh to promoet his book.

He faces competition from ex-Livi and Hibs striker Paul Dalglish, along with Gary Holt and Gavin Skelton. (Daily Record)

Dons, Jambos and Gers in for McAuley

Aberdeen and Hearts could battle it out for Northern Irish defender Gareth McAuley, with Rangers also reportedly keeping tabs on the player’s situation.

The 38-year-old left West Brom in the summer after his contract expired but isn’t looking to hang his boots up just yet. (The Sun)

More social media hints from Boyata?

Sevilla yesterday confirmed Dedryck Boyata was a priority target for them but the Belgian defender may have his heart set on a different switch.

Boyata followed Galatasaray and Fenerbahce on social media after being linked with the latter. (Various)

Dons dismiss £3.5m McKenna bid

Aberdeen have thrown out a bid of around £3.5 million from Celtic for Scott McKenna and have insisted the 21-year-old Scottish international is not for sale. (Daily Record)

Break transfer record and McKenna is yours, Hoops told

Reports today suggest that Celtic would need to break the transfer record between two Scottish clubs if they are serious about acquiring McKenna.

Celtic set the record when they paid Hibs £4.4 million for Scott Brown in 2007. (The Times)

Killie eye Stewart

Kilmarnock have been linked with a move for former Dundee and Aberdeen forward Greg Stewart.

The Scot is currently with Birmingham City but could return north for a third time. (The Sun)