Rumour Mill: New man in frame for Hibs job? | Police fears over cup tie | Rangers man in SFA bid | Celtic v Valencia latest

The latest Scottish football news, rumours and gossip...

Appleton hopes crumble

Hibs had hoped to have a new head coach in place by today. Picture: SNS Group

Hibs’ hopes of appointing Michael Appleton as new head coach at Easter Road are hanging by a thread, after talks are said to have hit a stumbling block over salary.

Appleton is understood to be seeking more cash than Hibs are willing to pay, while his demand for 12 months’ compensation if he loses his job is also believed to have caused issues. (Various)

Heckingbottom issues?

Ex-Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom was a strong contender as Hibs looked to appoint a successor to Neil Lennon, but reports claim there are still issues needing sorted with the former Leeds manager.

Former Easter Road No.2 John Doolan is thought to be in the frame and while Hibs maintain they won’t rush an appointment, they had hoped to have a new man in place by now. (Daily Record)

Robins assistant dismisses Hibs talk

Bristol City assistant head coach Dean Holden has dismissed talk linking him with the vacant Hibs role.

Holden worked with the Easter Road side’s Head of Football Operations George Craig at Falkirk, but is adamant he won’t be leaving Ashton Gate.

He said on Tuesday: “No, no [I’m not off there]. When there’s anything like that — whether it’s staff or players - it shows that Bristol City are on the right track at the moment.” (Daily Mail)

Police fears over potential Dons-Gers cup tie

Cops could prevent a potential Scottish Cup clash between Aberdeen and Rangers from going ahead on a Saturday night, according to reports.

If Rangers defeat Kilmarnock in their fifth-round replay next week, they face a trip to Pittodrie, with Premier Sports having earmarked the potential tie for a prime-time viewing slot on Saturday night.

However, cops fear a repeat of the crowd trouble which marred the same fixture in January 2002 and are thought to have held talks with the broadcaster about reversing the decision. (Daily Record)

McGregor set for Hampden appearance to plead innocence

Rangers ‘keeper Allan McGregor will appear in person at Hampden today and is expected to defend his actions against Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson in last week’s Ladbrokes Premiership fixture at Pittodrie.

The Scotland international escaped any punishment from referee Bobby Madden for the crude challenge but compliance officer Clare Whyte believes the veteran’s actions were worthy of a suspension.

McGregor and Rangers are expected to appeal on the grounds that Madden had a good enough view of the incident to have made a correct decision. (The Sun)

Valencia’s selection woes mount

Valencia have had to withdraw defender Facundo Roncaglia from their squad to face Celtic this Thursday after it emerged the on-loan Celta Vigo man is still to serve a suspension from two years ago.

Roncaglia joins Gabriel Paulista, Santi Mina and Rodrigo Moreno on the sidelines, while Los Che are unlikely to start record signing Goncalo Guedes. (Daily Record/Herald)

Mitchell blow for Hearts

Demetri Mitchell will be sidelined for the “foreseeable future” after the Hearts midfielder suffered a recurrence of the knee injury that kept him out for part of last season.

A scan confirmed the on-loan Manchester United wideman had damaged the lateral meniscus in his knee during the William Hill Scottish Cup fifth round win over Auchinleck Talbot last weekend. (Evening News)

Hearts boosted by Haring’s progress

Hearts have confirmed Peter Haring has returned to full training, but defender Michael Smith will be sidelined for up to eight weeks after suffering a torn thigh muscle.

The Austrian midfielder has handed the Jambos a boost after stepping up his recovery from double hernia surgery.

He hasn’t featured since Hearts’ 1-0 win against Hibs at the end of December, when he was forced off early in the second half. (Evening News)