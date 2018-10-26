Rumour Mill: More injury woe for Celtic | Europa League side eye Hibs boss Neil Lennon | Gerrard ‘proud’ after Rangers draw

Spartak Moscow linked with move for Hibs boss Neil Lennon, Celtic face further injury woes ahead of Betfred Cup semi and Steven Gerrard ‘proud’ after Rangers make European history

More injury woes for Celtic and Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers looks on grimly as Celtic lose another two players to injury in Leipzig. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

Brendan Rodgers has been hit with further bad news on the personnel front after losing two more players to injury against RB Leipzig.

With Celtic already forced into a reshuffle due to injuries, Cristian Gamboa came off with a hamstring complaint at half-time, while Jozo Simunovic was stretchered with what looked like an ankle problem.

Rodgers confirmed that Gamboa and Simunovic would likely join the list of casualties ahead of this weekend’s cup showdown with Hearts. (The Scotsman)

Russians eye Lennon

Spartak Moscow have been linked with a shock move for Hibs boss Neil Lennon. Rangers’ Europa League opponents, who drew 0-0 with Steven Gerrard’s side at Ibrox last night, are currently managerless.

And the former Celtic head coach is reportedly a target for the Russian Premier League outfit, and has been on the club’s radar since he beat them while in charge at Celtic SIX years ago.

Gerrard takes positives after ‘frustrating’ draw

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard tempered his frustration at failure to beat Spartak Moscow at Ibrox with satisfaction at holding on to top spot in Group G of the Europa League.

Gerrard was determined to accentuate the positives on a night which saw Rangers set a new record of 11 consecutive European games unbeaten in a single season.

The Rangers boss said: “I would have signed up for that on day one in this job in June. We have got five points alongside Villarreal and three games to go so there is a lot of hard work and big challenges ahead.” (The Scotsman)

Celtic’s Champions League run lands windfall for other clubs

Scotland’s top flight clubs yesterday received more than £4 million in UEFA solidarity payments.

Celtic’s qualification to the Champions League group stage last season means the other 11 clubs in the Ladbrokes Premiership each benefited to the tune of £370,000.

It’s the second year running that clubs in Scotland’s top division have banked a total of more than £4 million from European football’s governing body. (The Scotsman)

Lennon hints at Allan return

Hibs boss Neil Lennon hasn’t ruled out making a move to bring Scott Allan back to Easter Road for a third time.

Asked at the club’s AGM about Allan’s position, Lennon said: “First of all he’d cost money. Second, we had a number of positions we wanted to take precedence and then Emerson Hyndman came to the party and he was a player we quite liked the look of. He is a Celtic player and it’s not for me to say whether we would be in for him again come January, but he is a player that thrived here in two spells.” (The Scotsman)

Ipswich eye Lambert

Paul Lambert has emerged as a target for Ipswich Town. The Championship strugglers binned boss Paul Hurst with Town rock bottom of England’s second tier with just one win from 14.

And former Stoke and Wolves boss Lambert is a contender to succeed Hurst at Portman Road. (Independent)