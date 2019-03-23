Rumour Mill: McLeish vows to fight | McGinn blames players | Bayo bid to win Lennon over

Have your say

All the latest rumours and gossip around Scottish football.

John McGinn: We’ll lose to San Marino if we repeat Astana performance

Scotland manager Alex McLeish. Picture: John Devlin

John McGinn has warned Scotland that another performance similar to the one posted against Kazakhstan on Thursday could see them lose to the worst side in world football.

(The Scotsman)

Alex McLeish ‘staying put’ and defiant Scots can turn it around

Scotland boss Alex McLeish reckons his Scotland side can turn it around in their bid for European qualification after the humbling 3-0 reverse to Kazakhstan last week. Asked if he was ready to quit, McLeish responded: “No, not at all - this is in my genes”.

(Various)

Imrie speaks out on fans’ abuse as he gets set to retire

Soon-to-retire Hamilton striker Dougie Imrie has spoken out on the hatred and abuse he receives from fans, saying that it won’t be something he’s going to miss when he hangs up his boots.

(Daily Record)

‘Celtic and Rangers should be ashamed’: Presenter blames Old Firm for Scotland woes

Sky Sports presenter Jim White has launched an astonishing attack on Celtic and Rangers as he blames them for Scottish football international’s woes.

(The Scotsman)

Bayo: Ready to show my worth for Celts

Celtic’s Vakoun Issouf Bayo says he is ready to show his worth to boss Neil Lennon, despite featuring for just three minutes since his £2 million move at the start of the year.

(Daily Record)

Hibs boss explains goalkeeper Adam Bogdan’s prolonged absence from first-team squad

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed the reasons behind goalkeeper Adam Bogdan’s prolonged absence from first-team action.

(Edinburgh Evening News)

Ivory Coast striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo is ready to revive his Celtic career and prove his worth to boss Neil Lennon after playing just three minutes since his £2million arrival in January. (Daily Record)