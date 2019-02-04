Rumour Mill: Injury fears for Celtic | Gerrard slams Rangers again | Celtic ace reveals Willie Collum conversation

The latest news, rumours and gossip from the world of Scottish football...

Hoops sweat over key quartet

Odsonne Edouard was stretchered off during Celtic's 2-0 win over St Johnstone. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic are facing a sweat over four key players after Odsonne Edouard, James Forrest and Mikael Lustig were all forced off with injuries in the 2-0 win at St Johnstone on Sunday and Ryan Christie suffered a knock.

The quartet could join an injury list already including Filip Benkovic, Dedryck Boyata, Olivier Ntcham, Tom Rogic and Kieran Tierney, while Kristoffer Ajer will miss the visit of Hibs after his red card in Perth.

Rodgers said: “We’ll make do. We have some outstanding players who can play in those positions. We will assess it on Monday and see where we’re at.” (The Sun)

Gerrard blasts Gers despite 4-0 win over St Mirren

Steven Gerrard has taken aim at his Rangers players for a second time, as he insisted “I was right to ask for more”. The Light Blues defeated St Mirren 4-0, with an astonishing four penalties awarded, three of which were scored.

But despite the emphatic win Gerrard said: “I don’t think it was good enough. There was an improvement in the second half, we created a lot more and their keeper made some fantastic stops. But I was disappointed in the first half. We forgot the basics of football when you’re at a big club. We looked a little bit lethargic. When I walked into the dressing room, every set of eyeballs hit the floor — so I think I was right to ask for more.” (The Sun)

Weah reveals Collum advice

Timothy Weah revealed referee Willie Collum let him off a yellow card after he scored the clinching goal in the 2-0 win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

The 18-year-old attacker went into the crowd after converting a Callum McGregor cross in the 89th minute, but Collum handed out advice rather than a caution - as he had done with first goalscorer James Forrest.

The US international, who has scored three in five games since his arrival, said: “[Collum] said I would have given you a yellow card, but the fans didn’t fall over so next time be careful.” (Various)

Marciano hails Lennon but insists Hibs players can come good

Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano insists he and his team-mates can shrug off the loss of Neil Lennon, claiming the success the Easter Road side enjoyed in his time as head coach was just as much down to the players.

While admitting it was “a pleasure” to work with the Northern Irishman, Marciano was adamant he and his team-mates have to put what has happened aside.

Marciano said: “I think Neil really made a high standard for the club. But I also believe it came from us players. We have a really strong dressing room, really good professional players who really want to succeed.” (Evening News)

Naismith fires warning to rivals

Steven Naismith has warned the Ladbrokes Premiership’s top four that Hearts are hunting them down.

Friday night’s 2-1 victory at Kilmarnock was the Edinburgh club’s fourth win in five league games and the Scotland striker admitted they are now targeting teams above.

Naismith said: “The short-term goal is to chase the pack ahead of us. Kilmarnock was [effectively] a six-pointer and we closed the gap. The teams at the top will start playing each other and then you get into that last bit just before the split. That’s when you can really look at your expectations and see what you are going to do.” (Evening News)

Staggies confirm player arrested

A Ross County player was arrested in Inverness in the early hours of Sunday morning, the Ladbrokes Championship side has confirmed.

A spokesperson said: “Ross County FC are aware that one of our players was arrested by police in Inverness City Centre in the early hours of 3rd February 2019.

“As this is a police investigation it would be inappropriate to make any further comment. The club will also review the matter in line with our Code of Conduct and Disciplinary Procedure.” (Various)