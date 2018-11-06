Rumour Mill: Injury blow for Celtic | Rangers chief reveals big plans | Celtic ‘should sell Dedryck Boyata for £7m’

Celtic winger out until next season, Rangers chief reveals Ibrox plans and Celtic should sell Dedryck Boyata if they get a £7m bid for him says ex-Hoops ace

Celtic blow as midfielder needs op

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has another injured player to contend with. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic winger Daniel Arzani has been ruled out until next season after tearing his ACL on his Hoops debut.

The Australian international, on loan from Manchester City, came on as a 70th minute substitute in Celtic’s 5-0 win over Dundee last week but fell awkwardly just ten minutes later. There were hopes the injury was not too serious but Arzani has confirmed the bad news. In a post on Instagram he said: “I received the bad news today that I will indeed need an ACL op ruling me out until next season.” (Various)

Rangers chief reveals Ibrox plans

Mark Allen has lifted the lid on plans for a revamp at Ibrox. Rangers’ Director of Football has said the club plans to ‘fine tune’ some aspects of Ibrox, including a players’ lounge, pre-match gym area and improved dining facilities.

Allen added: “The manager will become closer to the changing room. It is about the players and management, but it is also about the environment.

“We’re looking at complete improvement and refurb of the surrounds of the ground and really redeveloping the stadium completely.” (Various)

Sell Boyata for £7m, claims ex-Hoops star

Former Celtic striker John Hartson reckons Celtic should sell Dedryck Boyata if they get a sizeable bid for the defender in January. The Belgian was wanted by Fulham, Fenerbahce and Sevilla during the last window.

Hartson said: “[Celtic] need to get Scott Brown back, they need to get Leigh Griffiths back, and they need to deal with the Dedryck Boyata situation, because he’ll probably leave in January.

“If Celtic get a big bid for Boyata, seven or eight million, then he has to go. It’s a no-brainer. They still have Ajer, Hendry, Simunovic and Benkovic, so I think it’s a real possibility Boyata could go.” (Various)

Seedorf keen on Ntcham

Cameroon boss Clarence Seedorf is hoping to convince Celtic ace Olivier Ntcham to pledge his allegiance to Cameroon.

The France Under-21 international qualifies for the Indomitable Lions through his parents, who were both born there, and can swap countries before he makes a senior appearance.

Seedorf is understood to be keen on the midfielder as he looks to build up a squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations next year. (The Sun)

Morelos ‘needs to work on discipline’

Former Rangers manager and striker Ally McCoist has urged Alfredo Morelos to enjoy his goals more - and work on his discipline.

McCoist said: “I’d just like to see him enjoy his goals a bit more. I’d like to see him smile when he scores and be happy about it.

“The discipline issue is also something he needs to work on, because it was glaringly obvious that he was a massive loss to Rangers in the semi-final.” (The Scotsman)

Christie set to sign new Hoops deal

Ryan Christie is on the verge of signing a new long-term deal at Celtic.

Brendan Rodgers is keen to get the 23-year-old tied down, with his contract up next June and is due to meet the winger in the near future to finalise terms.

Christie’s dad Charlie told The Sun: “Other clubs are interested — but Celtic are his first choice, no question.” (The Sun)

Ferguson sets sights on overhauling Capital pair

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has Hearts and Hibs in his sights after doing more than most to finally kick-start his club’s season.

He headed the winner against Rangers in the Betfred Cup semi-final, played his part in the 3-0 victory over Hamilton and then scored an 88th minute winner at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Ferguson said: “We were eighth before the game at Rugby Park. We’re finally putting points on the board and trying to get up to the top end of the table. If we can get three points against Hibs, it will push us up even further.” (The Scotsman)

Stevenson ‘wants to end career at Hibs’

Lewis Stevenson has revealed he wants to finish his career at Hibs as he prepares to pen a new contract at his only senior club. Neil Lennon revealed at the Easter Road side’s recent AGM that Stevenson would be offered fresh terms ahead of his current deal expiring next summer. The full-back, who was awarded a testimonial against Sunderland last year to recognise 12 years of service at Hibs, is thrilled at the prospect of another extension at the club where he is the only player ever to have won two cups. The 30-year-old, who made his Scotland debut against Peru in the summer, has set his sights on still being at Hibs when he eventually hangs up his boots. (The Scotsman)