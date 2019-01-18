Rumour Mill: Hull eye Celtic attacker | Rangers close in on midfielder | Update on Celtic target | Hibs want Scott Allan this month

The latest Scottish football news, transfer gossip and rumours

Hull eye Hoops star

Nigel Adkins has his eye on a Celtic attacker as he looks to bolster his Hull squad. Picture: Getty Images

Hull boss Nigel Adkins is keen on a loan deal for Celtic winger Lewis Morgan, as the Hoops prepare to send the 22-year-old out on loan this month.

Hibs and Sunderland are also thought to be keen but Adkins admitted the Tigers have run the rule over Morgan.

He said: “We’ve had a look at a lot of players in England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and Lewis is one. Young lad, dynamic winger, he’s exciting to watch. Will that happen with us, will that happen with another football club?” (The Sun)

Gers close to Polster deal

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hopes to conclude the signing of USA international midfielder Matt Polster which he says may complete his January transfer window business.

The Gers have been linked with a host of other players, including Adam Lallana, Ravel Morrison and Craig Bryson. But Gerrard said: “I don’t want to say a definite ‘no’ as something might happen in the coming weeks that we do or act upon.

“But at the moment our business will be where it is now. I won’t say that’s 100 per cent the case as things can change. There may be one more signing but don’t be surprised if there’s not.” (The Scotsman)

Celtic ‘could buy Maja and loan him back’

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has admitted selling striker Josh Maja and immediately bringing him back to the club on loan could be a solution to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

The 20-year-old, who has been heavily linked with Scottish champions Celtic in recent days, has rejected a new contract at the Stadium of Light with his existing deal due to expire at the end of the season.

Ross said: “I had a similar situation with Lewis Morgan, who signed for Celtic in January and was loaned back to St Mirren at the time, and it was the perfect scenario for me at that juncture.” (The Scotsman)

Hibs ‘will try to get Allan this month’

Hibs will do everything in their power to secure Scott Allan’s services in this transfer window, according to reports.

The Celtic midfielder signed a pre-contract deal with the Easter Road side yesterday but Neil Lennon is keen for the 27-year-old to join now.

Allan hasn’t played a first-team game for Celtic all season, and is deemed surplus to requirements by the Parkhead side. (Various)

Dons fear over Mackay-Steven

Derek McInnes fears the lure of life in the Big Apple with New York City FC will prove too much for Gary Mackay-Steven to turn down.

The Aberdeen manager has offered the former Celtic winger a lucrative new deal to extend his two-year stay at Pittodrie beyond this summer. However, New York City FC want to sign the Scotland international.

McInnes knows Mackay-Steven is facing a potentially life-changing decision and is willing to give him time.​ He said: “I spoke with Gary yesterday and he said he wants to find out a bit more about the offer. ​(The Scotsman)

Kamara to miss Dundee game as Rangers talks continue

Glen Kamara will sit out Dundee’s Scottish Cup match with Queen of the South as talks over a move to Rangers continue.

The Finnish international has signed a pre-contract deal with the Ibrox side but Dark Blues boss Jim McIntyre is happy for the 23-year-old to leave this month.

The Dens Park side are hopeful of a player swap deal or fee for Kamara can be struck before the end of the month. (The Sun)

Hoops will monitor McTominay situation

Celtic will keep tabs on Scott McTominay’s situation but will only make a move if they can free up space in their squad.

The Hoops have been linked with a loan move for the Scotland international but it’s understood more midfielders will have to exit Parkhead before a deal can be done. (Daily Record)

Dons get Lowe back, want Shaughnessy

Aberdeen have been dealt a boost with the return on loan of Derby defender Max Lowe, and are also keen on St Johnstone defender Joe Shaughnessy.

Shaughnessy spent six years with the Dons between 2009 and 2015 and has impressed for the McDiarmid Park side to the extent Derek McInnes is keen to bring him back to Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, Lowe has returned on loan until the end of the season after the Rams sanctioned a return. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers: I’ve seen drones at Lennoxtown

Brendan Rodgers yesterday claimed that he has seen drones over the club’s training base at Lennoxtown, but doesn’t believe opponents have been spying on the Hoops.

Speaking about the furore surrounding Leeds boss Marco Bielsa and a reported spying mission at Derby County’s training complex, the Celtic boss said: “I’ve encountered a few things up here, like drones and stuff. There’s been a couple of drones spotted and I’ve seen a couple of guys walking their dogs. Bielsa’s an international manager and it’s not illegal. I don’t think it’s unsporting.” (The Scotsman)