Rumour Mill: Hibs consider drastic action | Rangers boss blasts referee | Gerrard expects ‘amazing signing’

Saturday’s Scottish football news and gossip.

Hibs consider closing part of stand

A Hibs fan was led away by police after confronting James Tavernier. Picture: SNS

Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster says she cannot rule out closing sections of the East Stand at Easter Road after the club were embarrassed by fan behaviour for the second successive home game. A supporter jumped over the advertising boards to confront Rangers captain James Tavernier. (The Scotsman)

Lennon drops hint he’ll remain at Celtic

Neil Lennon, the interim manager of champions elect Celtic, gave the clearest indication yet that he is back at Parkhead for the long haul when he revealed that he has already been heavily involved in the recruitment process for this summer. (The Scotsman)

Hastie reacts to Rangers links

Motherwell winger Jake Hastie has insisted he remains committed to Motherwell despite news that he’s on the verge of signing a pre-contract with Rangers. It was revealed yesterday that the Light Blues are set to win the race for the 19-year-old, who has excelled since breaking into the Motherwell team in January. (Scottish Sun)

- Kris Boyd has questioned what the Hastie deal says about Rangers’ youth academy as they’re having to go out and sign another team’s young prospect when they’re spending millions to fund their own. (Scottish Sun)

Gerrard concedes title race

Steven Gerrard has admitted his side are no longer in a title race after Friday night’s draw with Hibs at Easter Road. The point means Rangers are seven back of rivals Celtic, who hold a game in hand and have thus far won every domestic match in 2019. (Daily Record)

- Gerrard has hit out at referee Steven McLean for his decision not to award Rangers a free-kick prior to Hibs’ equaliser. “You can talk about VAR, you can talk about supporting referees, blah blah blah, but it’s impossible to support a referee if he can’t give a foul five yards away,” he said. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers likely to sign Davis

Rangers are likely to sign Steven Davis on a permanent deal this summer despite the midfielder being dropped for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash at Easter Road on Friday night. Davis has failed to hit the ground running since returning to the club in the January window, though Steven Gerrard still believes he’ll be an “amazing signing”. (Daily Record)

Levein eyes big-man partnership

Hearts manager Craig Levein will trial Uche Ikpeazu and David Vanecek together in attack to counteract the absence of top goalscorer Steven Naismith. Levein is seeking new combinations up front and partnering the imposing pair of Ikpeazu and Vanecek is high on his list of options. (Evening News)

Hearts aren’t worried about Hibs

Craig Wighton insists Hearts aren’t concerned about Hibs catching them in the Premiership because they are looking at teams above. Two points separate the Edinburgh clubs following last night’s Hibs-Rangers match at Easter Road but the Hearts striker stressed the focus is on the top four. (Evening News)