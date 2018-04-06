Rumour Mill: Griffiths on Irish flag celebration | Hearts want McGregor | Goalie’s Scotland snub

Leigh Griffiths opens up over Ibrox celebration; Hearts linked with Allan McGregor and Angus Gunn eyes England call-up over Scots cap

Griffiths: Irish flag celebration wasn’t intentional

Leigh Griffiths was in the away end at Ibrox for Celtic's 3-2 win over Rangrrs last month. Picture: SNS Group

Leigh Griffiths has spoken for the first time about his post-match celebrations among the Celtic support at Ibrox last month.

The 27-year-old, who missed the game through injury, waved an Irish tricolour at the end of Celtic’s 3-2 victory over Rangers.

“Maybe I got a wee bit carried away,” he said. “But after a game like that, you want to celebrate with the fans. Some guy handed the flag to me. It was just one of those things, it wasn’t intentional.” (The Scotsman)

Hearts want McGregor

Hearts are keen to bring Allan McGregor to Tynecastle, with the Hull goalkeeper’s contract up in the summer.

The Jambos were chasing the Scotland international’s signature last summer but he opted to stay at Hull, with Jon McLaughlin being brought in. But the current Hearts No 1 is attracting interest from south of the Border.

And with Hearts unable to match McLaughlin’s offers, Craig Levein could look to convince McGregor that his future is at Tynecastle rather than the KCOM Stadium. (Scottish Sun)

Gunn set to focus on England

Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn looks set to snub Scotland’s approach and focus on earning an England call-up.

It was revealed last month that Alex McLeish was keen to hold talks with the son of Bryan Gunn with a view to convincing him to pledge allegiance to Scotland.

While not giving a firm answer, Gunn said: “Joe Hart, Jack Butland and Jordan Pickford are good keepers — England fans have nothing to worry about. Maybe in 2020 I will be in and around the squad.” (Scottish Sun)

Levein confirms Cochrane talks

Craig Levein has revealed that teenage midfielder Harry Cochrane is set to sign a new contract with Hearts.

The highly-regarded 16-year-old, who has made 19 appearances since making his debut six months ago, currently has a deal until 2020, but that is set to be extended to 2021 on improved terms.

“We’re re-negotiating a contract with Harry which will hopefully be done soon,” said Levein. “He has had an amazing start to his football career but that’s all it is, just a start.” (Evening News)

Griff keen on decade at Celtic

Leigh Griffiths has revealed negotiations have begun on a new contract with Celtic which he hopes could see him go on to earn a testimonial at the club.

The striker’s current deal at the Scottish champions runs until the summer of 2021 but he is already seeking an extension which would take him close to a decade of service.

Griffiths, who has scored 97 goals in 177 games for Celtic since January 2014, hopes to emulate Scott Brown, who will have a testimonial match at the end of the season to mark his ten years at Parkhead. (The Scotsman)

Adao out of Dons visit

Hearts will be without key midfielder Joaquim Adao for tomorrow’s meeting with Aberdeen at Tynecastle.

The Angolan, who has made a positive impression since arriving from Swiss side Sion in January, was forced off in the second half of last Sunday’s draw with Dundee after taking a head knock and he hasn’t recovered in time.

Manager Craig Levein is also braced for the possibility of being without Michael Smith with a back problem. (Evening News)

Maclaren open to Hibs stay

Jamie Maclaren has joined strike partner Flo Kamberi in admitting he would be keen to make his move to Hibs permanent, but the Australian striker admits that the final decision will be up to parent club SV Darmstadt.

“Edinburgh’s a place where I’m comfortable. It’s a massive club with a fantastic fanbase in a beautiful city. Right now Hibs is the main team in Edinburgh so there’s no reason why I wouldn’t want to stay.

“Ultimately it’s not really my decision as we speak right now. [Staying] could be an option, but it’s probably not even mine or Hibs’ decision – ultimately it’s my German club’s decision.” (Evening News)

Ipswich eye Ross

Ipswich Town could attempt to lure Jack Ross to the Championship, with current manager Mick McCarthy due to depart in the summer.

Buddies boss Ross rejected Dundee last summer, and was also linked with Barnsley earlier this season.

Alan Pardew and Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley are also in with a shout while Ipswich legend and former Hibs striker Shefki Kuqi has reportedly applied for the vacancy. (Scottish Sun)