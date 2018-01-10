Rumour Mill: Gers keen on Dulwich Hamlet ace | Celtic eye Newcastle stopper | Levein slams Lafferty ban

Scottish football gossip: Rangers credited with interest in Dulwich Hamlet goal machine; Celtic linked with out-of-favour Newcastle defender Chancel Mbemba and Levein brands Lafferty ban ‘unfair’

Rangers ponder move for Dulwich Hamlet star

Reise Allassani in action for Crystal Palace in a pre-season friendly against Barnet in July 2015. Picture: Getty Images

Rangers have been credited with an interest in Dulwich Hamlet attacker Reise Allassani, who has netted 17 goals in 16 games for the seventh tier side.

The former Crystal Palace youngster, 21, can play on either wing or in the supporting striker role. He joined Dulwich in October after several years with the Eagles. (Various)

Mbemba on Hoops radar

Celtic have been linked with a move for Newcastle United defender Chancel Mbemba.

The DR Congo captain has made eight appearances this season but ticks a number of boxes for Celtic with European experience under his belt and the versatility to operate at left back as well as centre half.

Celtic could face competition from former side Anderlecht, with whom Mbemba won the Belgian league title and Belgian Super Cup. (Scottish Sun)

Levein slams ‘unfair’ Lafferty ban

Hearts boss Craig Levein insists the SFA are wrong to reject Kyle Lafferty’s red card appeal, which leaves the striker banned for the Scottish Cup tie with Hibs at Tynecastle.

Levein is keen to sign a striker this month and that process will now be accelerated after confirmation of Lafferty’s ban. The SFA arranged a fast track disciplinary tribunal at Hampden Park yesterday but decided to uphold his red card against Aberdeen last month. That means Lafferty is suspended for Hearts’ Scottish Cup match against Hibs on Sunday week as well as the league match at Hamilton three days later. (Evening News)

Progress in Europe vital, says Murphy

Jamie Murphy believes Rangers have to get through European qualifying next season to show they are fully rehabilitated after the financial meltdown of 2012.

The 28-year-old attacker has joined the Ibrox side on loan from Brighton but the deal will be made permanent in the summer and he insists he is ready to help Rangers win domestic trophies and make an impact in Europe.

Rangers last won a major honour in 2011 when Walter Smith delivered a third successive league title and it was in 2009 when they last lifted the Scottish Cup – clearly a more viable target this season. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers fears transfer talk is messing with Dembele’s head

Brendan Rodgers is concerned that non-stop transfer talk could be hindering Moussa Dembele’s development. Speaking in Dubai, the Celtic boss said that the French striker had been ‘linked with about 16 clubs’.

Rodgers added: “I don’t want to speak about speculation because I think it could hinder development of a player, not just Moussa. It can be very unhelpful for a young player.

“If you are an experienced player, you get used to it. But if you’ve been linked with so many clubs over a period of time, big clubs, less clubs, foreign clubs, British clubs, then it surely can be unsettling.” (Daily Record)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Rangers have appointed former players Kevin Thomson and Gregory Vignal to positions overseeing the club’s Under-13 and Under-15 teams

• Don Cowie says he convinced Jamie Walker that a move to Wigan Athletic would be perfect for the player, who he rates as one of the best he’s played alongside

• Hibs captain David Gray claims there is no reason the Easter Road side can’t repeat their 2016 Scottish Cup heroics

• Jamie Maclaren made his first appearance for Hibs yesterday, coming on as a second half substitute in a 0-0 draw with Excelsior of the Netherlands in a friendly match. Liam Fontaine and Scott Bain also played in the game