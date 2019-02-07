Rumour Mill: Gerrard fires warning to star | Aberdeen boss’ SFA message over Morelos | Midfielder wants Rangers return | Celtic manager hits out at Hibs defender

Steven Gerrard has fired a warning to Alfredo Morelos while Derek McInnes sent a message to the Scottish FA over the Rangers striker, Greg Docherty wants an Ibrox return and Brendan Rodgers had words for Hibs defender Darnell Johnson.

Gerrard’s Morelos warning

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard shakes hands with Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has warned Alfredo Morelos that he will cost himself a big move if he continues to get sent off. The Colombian was shown a red card alongside Aberdeen’s Scott McKenna following a tangle between the players in Rangers’ 4-2 win at Pittodrie. Morelos had shown his quality with two goals but saw red for the third time against the Dons this season.

Gerrard said: “For Alfredo to get to the next level and move in his career – and for people to trust him – he does have to channel it in the right way. If Alfredo is in the wrong then he’ll deserve the red card. He’ll then be missing for two games and that’s how he’ll get punished because he hates missing games.” (The Scotsman)

McInnes sends Morelos message to SFA

Derek McInnes has called on the Scottish FA not to rescind Alfredo Morelos’ red card. The Colombian was sent off for the third time this campaign against Aberdeen but had his first rescinded on appeal. The Dons boss believes the red cards for Morelos and Scott McKenna were the right decision.

He said: “Morelos is a fantastic player, but I’m even disappointed with the free kick for the cross going for the penalty. He goes down too easy and the ref gives a free kick. But he’s an absolute nuisance for defenders but once again he’s got himself sent off and hopefully the authorities don’t rescind that one because it’s a red card.” (Daily Record)

Celtic boss slams Hibs player

Brendan Rodgers hit out at Hibs debutant Darnell Johnson. The on-loan Leicester City defender was booked for a challenge on Emilio Izaguirre during the Edinburgh sides 2-0 defeat to Celtic. The Hoops boos revealed that the left-back feared another serious injury after what he deemed a “clumsy challenge”. Johnson was booked for the tackle but Rodgers felt it warranted a red card from referee Craig Thomson. “He maybe didn’t see it at the time, he was maybe blinded by it,” he said. “But, yeah, it wasn’t a good challenge at all.” (Various)

Key trio to return for Celtic

Olivier Ntcham, Odsonne Edouard and James Forrest will return to the Celtic first-team soon. The former has begun training again, while the latter two picked up injuries in the win over St Johnstone on Sunday but neither are as bad as first feared. Brendan Rodgers hopes to have them all available over the next week. (Various)

New candidate for Hibs job

Former Leicester City assistant boss Michael Appleton emerged as a new candidate for the vacant Hibs managerial position after bookies installed him as favourite to replace Neil Lennon. Paul Heckngbottom and former Falkirk defender Dean Holden were touted as frontrunners for the job but three major betting firms revealed Appleton as favourite. (Edinburgh Evening News)

• Eddie May remains uncertain over how long he will remain in temporary charge of Hibs after he was forced to postpone surgery this week to continue in the role. (The Scotsman)

Ambrose to have Derby trial

Ex-Hibs defender Efe Ambrose will have a trial with Derby County in a bid to win a deal with the Championship side. It is understood the Easter Road side tried to re-sign the Nigerian at the end of the transfer window after he had used a clause in his contract to leave the club. He has been linked to a number of English clubs but it appears Frank Lampard is keen on the defender and is due to train with the Rams soon. (Derby Telegraph)

Midfielder wants Rangers return

Greg Docherty has revealed he wants to return to Rangers following his Shrewsbury Town loan and “have a go at it” at Ibrox. The midfielder has impressed in England’s League One, scoring eight times and providing even more assists. However he has admitted that England is a big shop window if it doesn’t work out for him at Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

St Johnstone want Livingston defender

St Johnstone will aim to nab Livingston defender Declan Gallagher on a free contract. Tommy Wright is keen to bolster his defence in the summer with captain Joe Shaughnessy set to leave and Jason Kerr likely to attract interest. Gallagher has been one of Livi’s key players this campaign. (Scottish Sun)

