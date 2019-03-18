Rumour Mill: Ex-Spurs ace ‘wants Old Firm move’ | Rangers’ Morelos blames referees for temperament | Celtic man set for key Scotland role

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Bent: I’d love to follow Defoe to Scotland

Darren Bent, seen here celebrating a goal for Derby, has said he is keen on a move to Celtic or Rangers. Picture: Getty Images

Ex-Tottenham, Aston Villa and England striker Darren Bent admits he would jump at the chance to play in Scotland like pal and former team-mate Jermain Defoe.

The 35-year-old, who played for Burton Albion last year, said: “It’s something I’ve looked at before. There were a few links and a few clubs back in the day. The timing wasn’t great as things were going pretty well for me [in England].

“I think it’s fascinating though, as when you talk about Rangers and Celtic, you’re talking about arguably two of the biggest clubs in world football. It’s definitely something I would want to do.” (Sky Sports)

Morelos blames referees for temperament

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has pointed the finger at Scottish referees for his temperament, insisting that he reacts to bad decisions made by officials.

He told El Tiempo in his homeland: “The truth is that I have had several red cards in my career, but I think that’s been more because of the bad refereeing decisions that altered my temperament.

“I know that the referees also make mistakes too. Sometimes they make the wrong decision to take a card out on me needlessly.” (The Sun/El Tiempo)

Tierney set for crucial Scotland role

Andy Robertson became the latest player to drop out of Scotland’s opening Euro 2020 qualifier just before the squad set off for Kazakhstan.

The Liverpool left-back has a dental problem which requires surgery and will miss Thursday’s game in the Astana Arena, but could feature against San Marino three days later.

Scotland captain Robertson played in a Premier League win over Fulham on Sunday but is set to be replaced at left-back by Kieran Tierney. (Various)

Celtic fans slate Toljan after Dundee performance

Celtic supporters took to social media to question what on-loan Dortmund defender Jeremy Toljan brings to the side.

One fan wrote: “Toljan is the only player I can remember that the longer he plays, the worse he gets. He has one foot, and it isn’t a good one” while another added: “Another game where I’m wondering if Toljan is on the wind up.”

A third fan tweeted: “Whatever the question is...Toljan isn’t the answer” while a fourth supporter suggested if Toljan was playing in the Scottish Premiership next season it would “be at Hamilton”. (Various)

Same old story’: Killie star slams referee at Ibrox

Kilmarnock star Gary Dicker slammed referee Greg Aitken for “bottling” key decisions during the 1-1 draw with Rangers at Ibrox. The first came when Alfredo Morelos clashed with Kirk Broadfoot. The second came in stoppage time when Connor Goldson halved Liam Millar. Dicker said: “It’s the same old story isn’t it? No one sees anything here. It’s just frustrating and, as I said last time we were here, you get bored of talking about it. It never seems to go our way sadly. We are happy with the way we played. We probably should have taken the three points.” (The Scotsman)