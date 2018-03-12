Rumour Mill: Ex-SFA man slams Old Firm officials | Celtic man ‘fits Arsenal’ | McLeish to name Scotland squad

Scottish football gossip: Brian McClair launches attack on officials from Old Firm clash; Paul Merson tips Celtic man to be a great fit at Arsenal and Alex McLeish set to name his Scotland squad

McClair takes aim at match officials

Former SFA Performance Director and ex-Celtic midfielder Brian McClair launched an astonishing attack on the match officials in yesterday’s Old Firm clash.

The 54-year-old took to Twitter to blast Willie Collum and Douglas Ross, writing: “This morning 3 guys in Scotland arrived at their place of work, got changed into their Black uniforms and started their shift, soon one decided to be the star of the show, another decided in one instance that he was going to be famous... their decisions galvanised the numerically disadvantaged side to victory, much to the chagrin and bitter rage of the other side!!!” (Various)

Rodgers “a great fit” for Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has asserted that Brendan Rodgers would be a great fit at the Emirates, following yesterday’s 3-2 win over Rangers at Ibrox.

Merson, who spent 11 seasons with the Gunners, said: “I don’t know why [Rodgers] doesn’t get the Arsenal job. He fits Arsenal great, the nearest Liverpool have ever come to winning the league for a long long time is when he was in charge.

“People can say it’s Scottish football and Celtic are head and shoulders above, but every team they played on that run treated it like a cup final. I’d be quite shocked if he didn’t get the Arsenal job.” (Various)

McLeish set to name Scotland squad

Alex McLeish will name his Scotland squad today and is set to hand call-ups to Oli McBurnie and Barry Douglas, as well as Scott McTominay.

McLeish, whose first matches of his second stint as national team boss are against Costa Rica and Hungary, has also confirmed Peter Grant, James McFadden and Celtic goalie coach Stevie Woods as members of his Hampden backroom team. (Scottish Sun)

Cochrane ‘out for six weeks’

Hearts have been dealt yet another injury blow with the news that midfielder Harry Cochrane faces up to six weeks on the sidelines.

Cochrane was subbed off early during Friday night’s derby defeat to Hibs at Easter Road after appearing to pull his hamstring, and will likely be out until the end of April.

With Don Cowie, David Milinkovic, Arnaud Djoum, Demetri Mitchell, Jamie Brandon, Rory Currie all missing against Hibs, it is yet more unwanted news for Hearts boss Craig Levein. (Evening News)

We’d jump at Scotland chance, admits McGinn

John McGinn believes Alex McLeish will have no trouble finding players willing to sacrifice a chunk of their summer holidays for the chance to be part of Scotland’s end of season tour to Peru and Mexico.

McGinn believes McLeish will also have an eye on longer-term plans by identifying possible candidates such as Paul Hanlon, Dylan McGeouch and Scott Allan - who did their chances no harm with their performances against Hearts.

And says McGinn, all would jump if McLeish came calling at any time. He said: “If you ask any player in our dressing-room there would be no complaints, we want to play for our country and pull on that jersey.” (Evening News)

Rodgers hails best ever win

Brendan Rodgers saluted his greatest win over Rangers while at the same time acknowledging Celtic have taken a major step towards a seventh successive title.

Yesterday’s 3-2 win was Rodgers’ ninth unbeaten game against the Ibrox side, seven of which have been won. But he rightly savoured the latest victory because of the challenging circumstances in which it came.

“It’s definitely my most satisfying win [over Rangers],” said Rodgers. “It gives me great pride. Not only did we play well, we showed that toughness and character you need. It was an immense performance.” (The Scotsman)

Sinclair ‘verbally attacked’ at airport

Celtic’s Scott Sinclair was verbally attacked at Glasgow Airport after yesterday’s Old Firm match, according to reports.

Sinclair, an unused sub during the game, was waiting to board a flight in the BA Lounge when he was confronted by three individuals, who were later removed from the flight and airport. (The Scotsman)