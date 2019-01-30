Rumour Mill: Ex-Everton man to Celtic? | Rangers boss in striker warning | Neil Lennon and Hibs latest

The latest Scottish football news, rumours and transfer gossip...

Hoops eye Oviedo

Bryan Oviedo has been linked with a move to Celtic. Picture: Getty Images

Celtic have been linked with a move for Sunderland’s former Everton left-back Bryan Oviedo.

Reports in the player’s homeland of Costa Rica suggest the Hoops are leading the chase to sign the 28-year-old, who can also operate as a left midfielder, despite interest from several other clubs.

Oviedo has also been linked with an English Championship side as well as three overseas clubs. (AS)

Gerrard tells Lafferty: Prove you’re worthy of Gers spot

Steven Gerrard has challenged Kyle Lafferty to prove he is worth his place at Rangers. The 31-year-old failed even to make the bench for the Ibrox side’s win at Livingston on Sunday and following a four-goal burst in the weeks after his much-publicised move from Hearts in August, his craved return to Rangers has offered few returns over recent months.

Gerrard said: “Kyle’s got to keep his head down and work as hard as he can. We still think he can contribute and he’s got a big part to play but I’m interested to see what reaction he gives to being left out the 18.” (The Scotsman

Hibs and Lennon set to strike deal

Neil Lennon is expected to tie up his Hibs exit today with a statement likely to confirm the Northern Irishman has left Easter Road by mutual consent.

Lennon’s representatives and the club’s legal team were understood to be locked in talks on Tuesday as they attempted to find a solution to the situation, believed to be an acceptable settlement. (The Sun)

Hoops on hunt for defender

Celtic will spend the final few hours of the winter transfer window looking for a central defender, following injury to Filip Benkovic.

The on-loan Leicester City man sustained an injury in the Hoops’ 3-0 win over Hamilton at the weekend and could be out long-term. (Various)

Dons unlikely to sign Hayes

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has admitted he’s keen to bring in one more player to his Dons squad ahead of the the transfer deadline - but it’s unlikely to be ex-Pittodrie wideman Jonny Hayes.

The Irishman has been linked with a return to the Granite City in recent days but McInnes played down the chances of that move happening.

He said: “There’s a few players we’ve asked the question about. But just because you’ve had the conversation and asked the question, doesn’t mean there’s anything definite going on.” (Press & Journal)

Hibs still keen on McNulty

Hibs have not given up hope of signing Marc McNulty from Reading and are expected to make a third approach to the Championship club. The former Easter Road youth player has fallen out of favour at the Madejski Stadium since the arrival of Jose Gomes as manager and the opportunity of regular first team football and the chance to push for international recognition means the 26-year-old would be interested in a move back to the Scottish top flight. However, Hibs will have to up the ante if they are to fend off competition from Sunderland, Wigan and Luton, who have emerged as their main rivals. (The Scotsman)

Brown boost for Hoops

Scott Brown could yet commit his future to Celtic, despite talk linking him with a move to Australia.

The Hoops skipper is set to turn his back on a dream move to the A-League and instead sign a new two-year deal with the champions, according to reports. (Daily Record)