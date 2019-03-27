Rumour Mill: Double transfer blow for Rangers | Celtic fears over key player | Ex-Aberdeen star ‘talking to Scottish clubs’

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Liverpool slap £10m price tag on Kent

Transfer blow: Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS Group

Rangers could be priced out of a permanent move for Ryan Kent - after Liverpool slapped a price tag of up to £10 million on the winger, who has impressed at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard is aware he is fighting a losing battle, according to reports, with the hefty fee also ruling out any chance of a second loan deal for Kent.

The wideman is currently on his fifth loan spell and with a number of interested clubs in England, the Anfield side are understood to be keen on cashing in while his stock is high. (Daily Record)

Downing ‘would prefer Sunderland move’

Rangers target Stewart Downing is understood to prefer a move to Sunderland rather than Glasgow, according to reports.

The Ibrox side were linked with a move for the out-of-favour Middlesbrough midfielder, who looks likely to leave the Riverside in the summer.

But the 34-year-old is thought to favour stayin in the north-east for family reasons, and could join the Black Cats provided they win promotion to the Championship. (Daily Record)

Tierney fears for Hoops

Kieran Tierney hasn’t trained this week despite suggestions the Celtic defender would be fit to face Rangers - even after missing Scotland’s opening two Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The Hoops have been boosted by the return of Dedryck Boyata, Olivier Ntcham and Tom Rogic, but the left-back was nowhere to be seen at Lennoxtown on Tuesday.

Boyata pulled out of the Belgium squad but is set to face Celtic’s Old Firm rivals, but time does not appear to be on Tierney’s side ahead of Sunday’s showdown. (The Sun)

Grimmer ‘talking to Scottish clubs’

Former Aberdeen defender Jack Grimmer has revealed he has held talks with Scottish clubs as he eyes a return north of the Border.

The right-back has fallen out of favour at Coventry and has revealed former team-mate Marc McNulty’s explosive return to Scotland with Hibs has given him food for thought.

He said: “I’ve had talks with a few clubs in Scotland, and when you see the pathway that [McNulty] has taken, going to Hibs and getting international recognition, it looks attractive. There are huge clubs in Scotland.” (The Sun)

Rangers ‘let Old Firm win’ damage title prospects

Former Celtic striker John Hartson claims Rangers’ victory in December’s Old Firm clash was the worst thing that could happen for the Gers - because it ruined their title bid.

Hartson said: “Rangers got carried away by that result. If you look at the results since that win at Ibrox, I don’t know if they took their eye off the ball.

“I don’t know if they put so much into that game and got the result, then went away on the winter break and felt they had Celtic’s number. You have to ask, where’s it gone?” (The Sun)

Hearts ‘making progress’ over new deals

Hearts are “making progress” with talks over new deals for Steven Naismith, Arnaud Djoum and Peter Haring, according to manager Craig Levein.

The Jambos boss said: “I’d like them all to stay so we will keep chipping away and hopefully we can get there.

“We’re making progress with all of them.” The Jambos have also reportedly opened pre-contract talks with Craig Bryson, although Kilmarnock are also keen on the former Rugby Park man. (Evening News / Daily Express)