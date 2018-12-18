Rumour Mill: Double boost for Celtic | Ex-Rangers star issues ‘come get me’ plea | Gers ‘need four new signings’

The latest news, rumours and gossip from the world of Scottish football...

Rodgers reveals pair back in training

Brendan Rodgers has received a boost as key players have returned to training. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic have been handed a massive boost ahead of the busy festive season after sidelined duo Dedryck Boyata and Ryan Christie returned to training.

The Belgian has been nursing a hamstring injury while Christie took a sore one in the UEFA Europa League defeat by Red Bull Salzburg.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers said: “Dedryck has a good chance for the Aberdeen and Rangers games — absolutely. He’s moving well outside, so we will see where he is at.” (The Sun)

Oduwa eyes Gers return

Former Rangers loan winger Nathan Oduwa appears to have issued a “come and get me” plea to Rangers.

The free agent spent time at Ibrox under Mark Warburton, and after leaving Spurs moved to Danish side Vejle Boldklub this summer, although he has since been feed.

His actions on social media - uploading pictures of him training with Rangers - suggests he’d be more than happy to return to Glasgow. (Various)

Ferguson: Rangers must sign four

Derek Ferguson claims Rangers need to sign four new players in January - and insists they can’t reply on striker Alfredo Morelos because of his discipline. The Ibrox side have already been linked with Everton’s Kieran Dowell and Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke, while Steven Davis has also been mentioned.

Ferguson told Open Goal: “I was going to say one or two changes, but maybe it’s three or four that aren’t good enough. They need a forward. They can’t rely on Morelos. They also need a flair player.” (The Sun)

McInnes in contracts plea to duo

Derek McInnes is hopeful that key Aberdeen players Gary Mackay-Steven and Graeme Shinnie will have given him answers over new deals by next month.

The pair are out of contract at the end of the season and the Dons have made improved offers to the Scotland duo.

McInnes said: “I’m hopeful we’ll get answers from both in January one way or the other, as that would be good for my planning. I think they would owe that to me and Aberdeen.

“Both lads have indicated a real willingness to consider staying and hopefully that will be the outcome.” (Various)

First-teamers shine in Hearts reserve win

Euan Henderson scored a late winner as Hearts beat Rangers 2-1 in a SPFL Reserve League clash at Oriam. Defender Jamie Brandon played 73 minutes of the match as he continued his comeback from a serious knee injury while Bobby Burns – currently on loan at Livingston – and Harry Cochrane lined up in midfield. Hearts also handed starts to Jake Mulraney and goalkeeper Colin Doyle. The Irish internationalist – yet to make a first-team appearance for the Tynecastle outfit – made some crucial saves in the second half. (Evening News)

Hibs trialist features for reserves

Canadian defender Kosovar Sadiki played as a trialist for a third time as Hibs’ development squad drew 2-2 with Celtic reserves at Cappielow. The young Hibees raced into a two-goal lead at half-time thanks to strikes from Innes Murray and Ruari Paton, but were unable to hold on as the Glasgow side, with Israeli internationalist Nir Bitton making his return from injury, hit back through Wallace Duffy and Jack Aitchison to claim a point in the reserve league clash.

Goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski pulled off a string of superb stops in the second half to ensure Hibs escaped with a draw. (Evening News)