Rumour Mill: Chelsea anger over Musonda loan | Hoops eye Liverpool striker | Rangers beat Celtic in Glasgow Cup

Chelsea reportedly unhappy at Musonda’s lack of game time at Celtic; Hoops linked with Liverpool striker and Rangers defeat Celtic in Glasgow Cup final

Chelsea get the blues over Musonda

Charly Musonda has struggled for game time since joining on loan from Chelsea. Picture: SNS Group

Chelsea are angry with Brendan Rodgers over Charly Musonda’s Celtic loan, according to reports that suggest the Stamford Bridge club are unhappy at the Belgian youngster’s lack of game time.

The Blues are understood to be fuming at Rodgers going back on his assurances that Musonda would get plenty of first-team chances, after the Northern Irishman did similar with Josh McEachran at Swansea and Victor Moses at Liverpool.

And Rodgers’ insistence of not playing Musonda looks to have scuppered any hopes he might have had of returning to Chelsea as manager in the future. (Telegraph)

Hoops line up Brewster loan

Celtic are close to finalising a deal that will see Liverpool teenager Rhian Brewster move to Parkhead on a season-long loan deal, according to reports.

Brewster, who helped England win the Under-17 World Cup last year, was signed from Chelsea by Liverpool during Brendan Rodgers’ tenure and is viewed as a hot prospect at Anfield, and has already been included in first team squads.

It is understood that negotiations are at an advanced stage, with both the Reds and Brewster happy for the move to go through, although other clubs remain interested. (Herald)

Wee Gers claim Glasgow Cup with win over Celtic

Rangers gained a small measure of revenge over Celtic last night when their Under-17 team defeated their rivals 3-0 in the Glasgow Cup final at Firhill.

Ciaran Dickson scored twice, once from the penalty spot, and Kai Kennedy added a third for Rangers

Celtic left-back Brody Paterson was shown a red card in the first half. (The Scotsman)

Barker ‘open to Hibs return’

Brandon Barker has insisted he would be open to returning to Hibs but concedes he’ll have to wait and see what Manchester City want to do.

Barker will return to the Etihad with two years still remaining on his contract and it will be up to them as to what his immediate future will be, although he admitted he wouldn’t be adverse to another season with Hibs.

The winger said: “I’d love to come back, this is a great club with a great team and what we have done this year has been phenomenal. We’ll have to wait to the summer to see what’s going to happen.” (Evening News)

Celtic players were ill during 5-0 drubbing, reveals McGregor

Callum McGregor has rubbed salt in Rangers’ wounds by revealing several Celtic players were suffering with illness in Sunday’s record Old Firm league victory. The Celtic midfielder scored the last of his side’s goals in the 5-0 win.

But he was among those he suggested were not 100 per cent fit at the start of the game. McGregor claimed a bug meant he and some teammates, including Kieran Tierney and Tom Rogic, were laid low on the morning of the fixture.

However, knowledge of what was at stake meant they shelved these health concerns to play. (The Scotsman)

O’Connor slams ‘laughing’ loan players after 2012 Cup final loss

Garry O’Connor has revealed that some of the Hibs players were laughing in the dressing room after the club’s humiliating Scottish Cup final defeat to rivals Hearts in 2012.

Speaking to Simon Ferry on Open Goal, O’Connor recalled being furious at the manner in which some of the loanee players, signed under then-manager Pat Fenlon, were treating such a painful loss.

He said: “There was a massive bust-up. Coming in the dressing room everyone has just went bananas. Boys on loan are laughing, and I’ve absolutely flipped out. Graham Stack went mental, Ian Murray went mental.” (The Scotsman)

Suspensions blow for Hearts

Christophe Berra and Michael Smith will both miss the final Hearts game of the season against Kilmarnock through suspension.

They received their sixth yellow cards of the Premiership campaign at Aberdeen on Friday night, triggering automatic one-match bans. (Evening News)