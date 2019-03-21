Rumour Mill: Celtic target hints at future | EPL side eye Hoops ace | Morelos ‘provoked by opponents’ | Celtic flag probe | Trio sign Rangers deals

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Rose hints at future amid Celtic link

A general view of Celtic Park before a European game. Picture: SNS Group

Red Bull Salzburg boss Marco Rose has hinted that he may seek a new challenge at the end of this season as rumours linking him with the Celtic job refuse to go away.

Rose, who faced Celtic with the Austrians in the Europa League group stage, told Sky Sports Austria: I know what I owe the club, yet at some point it’s about my personal situation, goals, new challenges, and about making a decision.”

The 42-year-old is priced at 11/1 to be the next permanent manager of Celtic. (Sky Sports Austria)

Crystal Palace want Burke

Crystal Palace could scupper Celtic’s chances of landing a permanent deal for Oliver Burke, with the Selhurst Park side keen to make a move in the summer.

The former RB Leipzig wideman has been on Palace’s radar since 2017 and his four goals in 14 games for the Hoops has caught their eye.

Eagles sporting director Dougie Freedman knows Burke from their time at Nottingham Forest. (Daily Mail)

Candeias: Players provoke Morelos

Rangers winger Daniel Candeias has claimed opponents provoke Alfredo Morelos, and has likened his Ibrox team-mate to Diego Costa.

Candeias said: “I think people say Alfredo has too many red cards, but in all the games the players provoke Alfredo. I have said it before. He is like Diego Costa. He gets provocations all through the games.

“When the games start, all the time the referees speak to Alfredo ‘Hey, easy today’. But all the time the players provoke Alfredo.” (The Scotsman)

Probe into Celtic flag removal at Dundee game

Dundee are probing the circumstances that led to an Irish tricolour flag being removed from the away end at Dens Park during their match with Celtic on Sunday.

The Hoops’ supporter liaison officer John Paul Taylor confirmed that both clubs had met with the fans involved and the Dark Blues were carrying out a full investigation.

In a statement earlier this week, Dundee chief John Nelms claimed the flag had been removed because it was covering an advertising hoarding. (Evening Times)

Trio sign Rangers deals

Rangers youngsters Rhys Breen, Lewis Budinauckas and Brian Kinnear have all signed new deals with the club, keeping them at Ibrox until summer 2020.

Breen, 19, has already trained with the first team and been involved with Graeme Murty’s reserve side while ‘keeper duo Budinauckas and Kinnear are part of the club’s Under-18s. (Various)

Budge to keep hold of reins at Hearts

Provided she agrees to stay as chief executive, Ann Budge will have final say on all Hearts matters after Foundation of Hearts take control. She is due to hand over her 75.1 per cent shareholding to the fan group in spring 2020 but will remain the ultimate authority at Tynecastle Park thereafter. FoH want her to continue as CEO beyond the change of ownership, which will place Hearts into the hands of supporters for the first time. The FoH will hold the shares and two of their directors will continue representing fans on the board. However, major decisions like authorising player signings, academy investment or changing a manager, will rest with Budge. (Evening News)