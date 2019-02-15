Rumour Mill: Celtic, Rangers rank in Euro top 3 | £1.3m for Ibrox shares | McGregor tackle ‘not a war crime’

The latest Scottish football news and gossip on Friday morning...

Celtic, Rangers’ Europa League attendances

Celtic and Rangers are in the top three for total Europa League attendances for the 2018/19 group stage. Celtic are second behind Arsenal with an average of 53,631, while Rangers are sitting right behind them in third with 49,780. (Scottish Sun)

Easdales to sell Rangers shares

Sandy and James Easdale are set to sell their shares in Rangers for £1.3 million to club chairman Dave King as part of the court-ordered offer to buy out smaller stakeholders. The pair are looking to end their association with Rangers, a club Sandy was once the chairman of. (Daily Record)

McGregor challenge ‘not a war crime’

Barry Ferguson believed Allan McGregor’s challenge on his nephew Lewis has been treated ‘like a war crime’ as the former Rangers captain calls for an end to the hysteria which greets every controversial refereeing decision in Scottish top flight football. (Daily Record)

Rodgers refuses to give up hope

Brendan Rodgers has refused to give up hope of his Celtic side reaching the last 16 of the Europa League despite admitting his players made too many mistakes as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Valencia last night. (The Scotsman)

Holt hits out at players’ union

Gary Holt has launched a blistering attack on PFA Scotland, telling the players’ union that if they want Livingston to rip up their artificial pitch then they should cough up £1 million to pay for it. (The Scotsman)

Levein to reinstall Haring into midfield

Hearts manager Craig Levein revealed today that Peter Haring will remain in midfield once fit and will only revert to centre-back in an emergency. The Austrian is due back from hernia surgery next week. (Evening News)

Heckingbottom wants ‘top-two form’

Paul Heckingbottom has admitted Hibs will have to produce “top three, top-two form” if they are to achieve his first goal of finishing in the top half of the Ladbrokes Premiership. The new Easter Road boss will take charge for the first time against Hamilton. (Evening News)

Robinson confident of keeping Hastie

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson is confident the club will be able to hold on to talented young winger Jake Hastie. The 19-year-old has just four months left to run on his deal, though the Fir Park boss believes some wheelin’ and dealin’ has enabled the club to make a good offer. (Scottish Sun)