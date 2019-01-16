Rumour Mill: Celtic plan striker swap deal | Defender boost for Rangers | Leicester eye Celtic man | Graeme Shinnie future

The latest Scottish football news, transfer gossip and rumours

Foxes eye Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers and Jack Hendry are both wanted men this window. Picture: SNS Group

Leicester have put Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers top of their managerial wishlist, with Claude Puel’s jacket on an increasingly shoogly peg.

It is understood that the Frenchman could be binned if the Foxes lose to Wolves this weekend, and Rodgers has emerged as the King Power Stadium side’s main target.

Leicester were knocked out of the FA Cup by lowly Newport County and last week lost at home to ten-man Southampton. (The Sun)

Forest ‘must pay cash’ to recall Worrall

Nottingham Forest will need to pay Rangers if they want to recall on-loan defender Joe Worrall from Ibrox.

There have been suggestions that Forest could bring the 22-year-old back to the City Ground to alleviate a defensive crisis, but the Gers would be keen to hang onto him.

However, it has emerged that the Championship side would have to pay a sum to cover part of the loan fee Rangers paid on the final day of the summer transfer window. (Daily Record)

Maja to Celtic, Hendry in opposite direction?

Celtic could offer Sunderland Jack Hendry as part of a bid to sign prolific striker Josh Maja, who has hit 15 in 29 games for the Black Cats.

The Hoops are keen on the 20-year-old and would be willing to send the former Dundee defender to the Stadium of Light on loan.

Maja is set to leave for nothing in the summer after turning down a deal and is on the radar of clubs in England and Germany. (The Sun)

Rangers throw out McCrorie bid

Rangers have knocked back an offer from Dundee to take Ross McCrorie on loan as the two clubs look to sort out a deal for midfielder Glen Kamara.

The Finnish international has already signed a pre-contract but it’s understood Dundee are happy for a move to take place this month.

The Dark Blues are keen to bring in a central defender after Andrew Davies broke his foot but the Light Blues weren’t prepared to loan out the Scotland Under-21 cap. (Various)

Hoops rule out Toure move

Celtic are unlikely to offer Yaya Toure a contract despite the Ivorian midfielder refusing to rule out a Glasgow switch.

However, sources at the club have insisted that the Hoops are prioritising targets in other positions.

Celtic are well stocked in midfield but have been linked with a string of defensive players as Brendan Rodgers looks to bolster his backline. (Daily Record)

Dundee’s Hardie bid rebuffed

Dundee also failed in an attempt to take young striker Ryan Hardie on loan from Rangers.

The forward has been in impressive form at loan club Livingston but indicated his desire to return to West Lothian if he was sent out on another loan. (The Sun)

Shinnie to Wigan?

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is set to sign a pre-contract with Wigan, although he will see out his Pittodrie deal, according to reports.

Hull and Brentford were also keen on the 27-year-old but Latics boss Paul Cook is thought to have convinced Shinnie to move to the DW Stadium.

The Dons had hoped to hang onto Shinnie but he now looks set to start the next chapter of his career in the English Championship. (The Sun)

‘Unbelievable’ if Saints could re-sign Morgan

St Mirren chief Tony Fitzpatrick has gone public with his desire to take Lewis Morgan on loan from Celtic.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “It would be a dream if Lewis was to come back to us. He knows what we think of him and what all the St Mirren fans think of him.

“He’ll have so many options so we’re not kidding ourselves that we’ll definitely get him. But it would be an unbelievable move for us if we could get him.” (The Sun)

Dons keen on Huddersfield defender

Aberdeen have been linked with a loan move for Huddersfield left-back Jaden Brown, according to reports.

The Dons need to bring in a replacement for Max Lowe, who was recalled by Derby, and Brown apparently fits the bill.

He only recently joined from Spurs and is contracted until 2021 but could be sent out on loan for game time in the second half of the season. (Various)