Rumour Mill: Celtic key man set for exit? | Rangers man to leave in January? | Scott Brown transfer latest

Senior Celtic figure linked with departure, could Rangers winger be heading for the exit next month, and the latest transfer interest in Scott Brown

Celtic forced to deny Congerton exit rumours

Celtic were forced to deny claims Brendan Rodgers was losing a key member of his backroom staff. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic were last night forced to deny claims on social media that recruitment supremo Lee Congerton had departed the club.

Rumours spread thick and fast that the former Sunderland sporting director had left the Hoops.

However, Celtic issued a statement confirming that Congerton had not quit the club. (Various)

Kent to leave Rangers next month?

On-loan winger Ryan Kent could leave Rangers next month, despite signing a season-long loan deal during the summer.

Reports suggest that the Liverpool wideman’s loan spell could be cut short with the Gers eyeing up a move for Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones.

However, the Ibrox side face competition for the Northern Irishman from Burnley, who could be in a position to offer far more money than the Light Blues. (Bristol Post)

Brown transfer latest as Western Melbourne braced for news

Western Melbourne should find out today whether their A-League application has been accepted - and that could have huge ramifications in their pursuit of Celtic skipper Scott Brown.

Brown has been earmarked as a potential signing for the Australians, with Director of Football Steve Horvat refusing to rule out an approach for the 33-year-old.

If Western Melbourne are given the green light to enter Australia’s top flight, they could have money for a big bid for the former Scotland international. (The Sun)

Levein not expecting movement in January

Hearts manager Craig Levein does not plan to strengthen his squad in January aside from the arrival of Czech striker David Vanecek. Levein sees no need to add new recruits after signing 18 players between May and September this year. Vanecek signed a pre-contract agreement with Hearts in July and officially joins from FK Teplice on January 1. He is expected to be the only incoming player at Tynecastle Park during the forthcoming transfer window.

Levein wants to extend Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne’s loan agreement but said: “When we’ve got everybody fit, I don’t need anybody else. I don’t think I need anyone else in January.” (Evening News)