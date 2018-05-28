Rumour Mill: Celtic keen on Wales ace | Oz star turned down Gers | Sunderland ‘have funds’ to sign Hibs man

Celtic linked with Welsh international star; Australia midfielder rejected Rangers and Sunderland “have the funds” to sign John McGinn

Celtic rekindle interest in Allen

Could Brendan Rodgers be reunited with one of his Liverpool signings? Picture: Getty Images

Celtic are reportedly ready to renew their interest in Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen.

The Potters remain hopeful of hanging onto the Wales international despite their relegation from England’s top flight.

The 28-year-old former Liverpool ace was linked with Celtic previously, having played under Brendan Rodgers at Swansea City and Anfield. (Daily Mirror)

Australia star turned down Rangers

Australia midfielder James Jeggo is understood to have knocked back a move to Rangers, before switching from Sturm Graz to tipico Bundesliga rivals Austria Wien, according to reports.

Jeggo told The World Game that he had a number of options, including interest from Ibrox, before deciding to join Austria Wien on the back of their “ambitious plans” and “point to prove” after finishing seventh this season.

Jeggo said: “What really enticed me was the fact that [Wien] have a point to prove next season and have ambitious plans to get back to where they were the season before.” (The World Game)

Ross told there are funds to land McGinn

New Sunderland boss Jack Ross has been told the funds are there should be want to try and bring Hibs midfielder John McGinn to the Stadium of Light.

McGinn has been valued at £3 million by the Easter Road side while Ross is also keen on signing £1 million-rated St Mirren striker Kyle Magennis to Tyneside. (Various)

Hearts scrap Germany tour

Hearts plan to spend pre-season in Scotland after cancelling a proposed tour to Germany. Manager Craig Levein has pulled out of the trip as it wasn’t being organised the way he wanted. Players will now report to Riccarton on June 21 for three weeks of intense summer training, plus friendly matches, before the Betfred League Cup starts on July 14. “I’ve knocked the Germany trip on the head so we’re going to stay here. It wasn’t working out the way I would’ve liked,” Levein told the Evening News. “We will probably just play matches here and do our training at the academy.” (Evening News)

McGinn keen to link up with McGeouch for Scotland

Hibs star John McGinn is relishing the prospect of lining up alongside Easter Road team-mate Dylan McGeouch in Scotland’s midfield. The duo are part of Alex McLeish’s national squad preparing for matches against Peru in Lima on Tuesday and Mexico in Mexico City on Saturday. “Even in training today, Dylan was always looking out to see where I was and that’s brilliant for me,” McGinn told the BBC.

“It’s pretty natural playing alongside him now. This season, we’ve managed to see the best of Dylan and a cap will be long overdue for him.” (Evening News)

Parma want Henderson

Parma have offered Bari £1 million for former Celtic and Hibs midfielder Liam Henderson after being impressed with the 22-year-old’s form for Bari in Serie B.

Henderson, who helped Hibs to Scottish Cup glory in 2016, further adding to his already impressive haul of honours, joined Bari from Celtic on a permanent deal in January.

And now Parma, who made an emotional return to the Italian top flight after working their way back through the divisions, are said to be keen on the Scot. (Various)

McKay to Olympiacos?

Barrie McKay is a shock target for Greek giants Olympiacos, according to reports.

McKay, currently at Nottingham Forest, started well at the City Ground but fell out of favour after Aitor Karanka took the reins and has made just four appearances this calendar year.

The Piraeus-based side are understood to be keen on a move for the ex-Rangers winger, with Forest keen to get McKay off their wage bill. (Herald)

Gers told: £3m and Goldson is yours

Rangers are expected to return to Brighton with an improved offer for Connor Goldson but are likely to be rejected unless they offer at least £3 million for the 25-year-old.

The Seagulls have already started tracking other centre backs, suggesting they expect a deal to go through. (Various)

Dons face fight to land Naismith

Aberdeen face competition from five English clubs, thought to include Plymouth and Burton Albion, for Jason Naismith.

However, Ross County remain hopeful of hanging onto the 23-year-old defender despite their relegation from the Scottish top flight. (Various)