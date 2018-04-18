Rumour Mill: Celtic keen on Manning? | Bain to shun EPL for Celtic deal | Ex-Hearts boss for Rangers?

Hoops linked with QPR midfielder Ryan Manning; Scott Bain could shun Stoke City to stay at Celtic and Robbie Neilson coy over Rangers link

Celtic linked with Manning swoop

Ryan Manning in action for QPR against Northampton Town in the Carabao Cup. The midfielder is wanted by Celtic and Crystal Palace. Picture: Getty Images

Celtic have been credited with an interest in QPR midfielder Ryan Manning, and could make a move this summer for the Irishman.

Crystal Palace are also keeping tabs on the Republic of Ireland U21 international, who has impressed for Ian Holloway’s side this season.

Manning started his career with Irish side Mervue United before helping Galway United to promotion in 2014. He joined QPR in January 2015 after catching the eye of then manager Harry Redknapp. (Various)

Bain ‘will knock back Stoke’

Scott Bain is ready to shun an approach from Stoke City and commit his future to Celtic. The on-loan Dundee ‘keeper is known to be on the radar of many clubs, having spent time on loan at Hibs earlier this season.

But Bain’s representatives are already locked in talks with Hoops chiefs about a long-term deal for the 26-year-old goalie.

Bain said: “I’ve told the manager I want to stay at Celtic. He’s keen for me to be here and I’m hopeful that I will be at this great club for years to come.” (The Sun)

Neilson coy over Rangers job

Robbie Neilson has refused to be drawn on whether he’d be interested in the Rangers job, with the former Hearts and MK Dons head coach on the longlist to succeed Graeme Murty.

Neilson - who was on the books at Ibrox as a kid - is understood to be keen on a return to the dugout after being axed by the League One side in January but made some interesting comments on BBC Sportsound regarding the Ibrox job.

He said: “The relationship that you have with a chairman or owner because nowadays is so important because you need them through the good times but you also need them through the bad times as well.” (BBC)

Miller and Wallace ‘unlikely to play for Gers again’

Suspended Rangers pair Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace both look to have played their last games for the Ibrox club. Rangers have adopted a hard-line approach following the players’ extreme reaction to Sunday’s 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic at Hampden Park.

Miller and Wallace have been identified as main culprits for dressing room scenes considered to have exceeded even the levels expected in what are often heated environments. (The Scotsman)

Hearts keen to keep four loanees

Hearts will make moves to keep four of their five loanees for next season – Joaquim Adao, Demetri Mitchell, David Milinkovic and Steven Naismith.

However, Connor Randall is set to return to Liverpool. Tynecastle officials want to retain the quartet and will discuss whether they could return on loan again this summer or, in some cases, in a permanent transfer.

Much will depend on salaries and demands of parent clubs. Hearts plan to open dialogue with FC Sion about Adao, Manchester United on Mitchell, Genoa regarding Milinkovic and Norwich City about Naismith. (Evening News)

Rangers fans’ group slams ‘capitulation’

Rangers’ official fans group has described the Hampden display against Celtic as a “disgraceful capitulation”.

A Club 1872 statement called for further investment from directors and supporters in the wake of Rangers’ 4-0 defeat in the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals.

The statement came after the launch of a separate, independent group aimed at advancing fan ownership of the club, Follow Rangers Shareholders. (The Scotsman)

Mannus to leave St Johnstone

St Johnstone have confirmed that Alan Mannus will leave the club at the end of the season.

The experienced goalkeeper will not renew his contract in the summer, making him the second experienced member of the squad to depart the club.

The ‘keeper is understood to be keen on returning to Ireland with his family. (The Scotsman)