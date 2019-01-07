Rumour Mill: Celtic in for MLS ace? | Rangers to seal midfielder deal? | Ex-Gers winger training with Livi | One in, one out at Hearts

Celtic linked with MLS striker, could Rangers bring in midfielder this month and Leigh Griffiths hits out at ‘lies’ over gambling addiction claims

Celtic linked with MLS ace

Alberth Elis has been linked with Celtic but the Honduran ace is unlikely to make the move to Scotland. Picture: Getty Images

Celtic have been linked with Houston Dynamo forward Alberth Elis in recent days but a move for the Honduran striker looks unlikely, with Timothy Weah and Vakoun Issouf Bayo reportedly close to sealing deals with the Hoops.

Elis has netted 22 goals and registered 15 assists in 64 games for the Dynamo, and has 28 caps for his country.

However, the 22-year-old is unlikely to be making the move to Glasgow according to reports. (Various)

Dundee open to Kamara switch

Dundee are open to letting Glen Kamara join Rangers this month, after the Finnish international signed a pre-contract deal with the Light Blues.

The 23-year-old is due to return to training with Jim McIntyre’s side this week but the Dark Blues are understood to be considering letting Kamara join Rangers for a fee now rather than leave for nothing in the summer. (The Sun)

Oduwa training with Livingston

Ex-Rangers loanee Nathan Oduwa is training with Livingston as he eyes a new club.

The ex-Spurs winger is a free agent after leaving Danish side Vejle Boldklub, and issued a come-get-me plea of sorts to the Gers earlier this season.

The 22-year-old wideman is thought to have suitors in Portugal and England as he bids to win a new deal. (The Sun)

Dunne departs as Hearts bring in Shaughnessy

Hearts plan to complete a loan deal for the Leeds United centre-back Conor Shaughnessy today. The 22-year-old will travel to Spain with the Edinburgh club tomorrow, provided all paperwork goes through on time.

Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne will not be returning to Tynecastle Park after spending the first half of the campaign on loan there. His loan expires today and he is likely to be loaned to another English club until the summer.

That has prompted Craig Levein, the Hearts manager, to bring Shaughnessy north to reinforce his defence on a loan deal which would run until May. (Evening News)

Griff slams ‘lies’

Leigh Griffiths has responded with fury to fresh claims he is battling a gambling addiction. Pictures published in a Sunday newspaper show the on leave Celtic ace during a day at the horse racing in Newcastle.

Rumours quickly began to spread that the star forward was battling problems with gambling and drugs - claims Griffiths has fervently denied.

Griffiths said on Twitter: “I just want to make it clear once and for all, I am off work due to my mental health state. NOT GAMBLING, DRUGS, or any other issue that has been written about me since December.” (The Scotsman)

Gauld set to join up with Hibs

Ryan Gauld will fly into Dubai on Tuesday to join Hibs at their winter training camp before undergoing a medical on Wednesday and completing his loan move to the Easter Road club.

The former Dundee United midfielder, who joined Sporting Lisbon in a £3 million move in 2014, is currently on loan at Portuguese second tier outfit Farense.

However, as part of that deal he had to play one final game for them last night – against Arouca – before completing a switch to Hibs for the rest of the season. (Evening News)

Allan still a target for Hibs

The arrival of Ryan Gauld won’t stop Hibs pursuing a move to bring Scott Allan back to the club for a third time.

Initially signed by Alan Stubbs, the midfielder enjoyed an outstanding season with the Edinburgh side before moving to Celtic, but his career has stalled in Glasgow.

The 26-year-old was sent on loan to Dundee and Hibs last season before returning to the Hoops, but hasn’t featured this season. Allan is out of contract at the end of the season and free to talk to other clubs. (Evening News)

Levein set for ref blast hearing

Hearts manager Craig Levein will appear at Hampden in person today to defend himself against a Scottish FA charge over his criticism of referee Bobby Madden. SFA compliance officer Clare Whyte raised disciplinary proceedings regarding an alleged breach of rule 72, that no team official shall “criticise the match officials in such a way as to indicate bias or incompetence or make remarks about such match official(s) which impinge on his character” following comments made in the aftermath of Hearts’ narrow 2-1 defeat by Rangers on December 2. (The Scotsman)

Terrors want Smith back

Dundee United are understood to be keen on a move for former Tannadice striker Cammy Smith.

The 23-year-old is out of contract in the summer, but United boss Robbie Neilson would prefer to bring in the ex-Aberdeen forward this month. (The Sun)