Rumour Mill: Celtic forward’s stunning Bundesliga claim | Ex-Rangers man to sell shares | Neil Lennon speaks

Burke: My Hoops team-mates are BETTER than Bundesliga opponents

Oliver Burke reckons his Celtic team-mates are better than his opponents in the Bundesliga and EPL. Picture: Getty Images

Celtic forward Oli Burke has told his Hoops team-mates that they are better players than many of the famous footballers he has encountered during his career.

The on-loan West Brom youngster reckons Callum McGregor and James Forrest are under-rated, and are “better quality than what I played with in Germany or in the Premier League with West Brom”. (The National)

Ex-Ibrox chairman to sell Rangers shares

Former Rangers chairman Sandy Easdale is planning to sell his stake in the club, it has been announced.

The bus tycoon, brother James and other family members have indicated a desire to sell their 6,450,000 shares in current chairman Dave King’s court-ordered offer to buy out the majority of club shareholders at a rate of 20p a share.

Blue Pitch Holdings, another major shareholder with 4 million shares, is also believed to have indicated a wish to sell. (The Herald)

Lennon: I’ll be back

Neil Lennon insists he’s proud of what he achieved at Hibs but has insisted he’ll be back in management.

The 47-year-old spoke for the first time since parting ways with Hibs in late January and said that, while he was taking time to reflect, he was keen to return to the game.

He said: “I’m taking a bit of time out, making the most of an opportunity to unwind a bit. Like every period when you leave a job, you take stock of things. Being a manager is intense, extremely demanding. “I’m very much the type who puts his heart and soul into the job. It’s who I am, it’s what’s made me successful. But it’s definitely still an ambition of mine to manage again, to coach again.” (The Sun)

Hearts in alleged racism probe

Hearts today condemned alleged racial abuse aimed at Demetri Mitchell and Uche Ikpeazu during Sunday’s Scottish Cup win over Auchinleck Talbot.

Police are working with Hearts and Auchinleck officials to identify visiting fans believed to have verbally abused Mitchell and Ikpeazu from Tynecastle Park’s Roseburn Stand. (Evening News)

Ex-colleague tells Hibs fans: Judge Heck on Barnsley

Lee Bullen has urged Hibs supporters to judge Paul Heckingbottom on his work with Barnsley and not his short-lived spell at Leeds.

The 41-year-old’s appointment has left some Easter Road fans underwhelmed, but Bullen - who played alongside Heckingbottom at Sheffield Wednesday - said: “What people need to look at is the work he did at Barnsley. To do what he did with the financial constraints he was working under was nothing short of phenomenal.” (The Sun)

Rangers loanee’s season over after injury

Rangers defender Lee Hodson is unlikely to play again for loan side St Mirren this season after suffering a nasty ankle injury.

The Northern Irishman has returned to Ibrox for treatment and Buddies boss Oran Kearney said: “Lee won’t be available again for at least eight to ten weeks. It was a bad one at the time and it was only the fact he had a strapping on his ankle that saved him from more damage. He’s got away with it, all things considered, even though he’s still going to miss ten to 12 weeks.” (The Sun)

‘Well ace a target for Championship quartet

Motherwell starlet Ryan Hastie is interesting Leeds United, Norwich and West Brom after all sending scouts to watch the 19-year-old in action against St Mirren last Wednesday night.

Representatives from Swansea and Sunderland were also in attendance as the Steelmen ran out 2-1 winners at the Simple Digital Arena, with Hastie scoring the opener. (Hartlepool Mail)