Rumour Mill: Celtic face fight to land attacker | Rangers ‘weaker without Morelos’ | Lyon plan Moussa Dembele windfall

Celtic face competition to land Wigan attacker, Rangers are ‘weaker without Morelos’ says Villarreal ace and are Lyon planning on cashing in on Moussa Dembele already?

Hoops face fight to land Powell

Celtic have a task on their hands to tempt Nick Powell north of the Border, with English Premier League side Brighton also sniffing around the Wigan attacker.

The former Manchester United youngster has long been linked with Celtic and has three goals from seven matches this season. However, talks over a new deal have stalled with the Latics embroiled in takeover negoiations.

The Seagulls are understood to be planning a move in January but the Hoops could look to turn Powell’s head by offering him a lucrative deal to come to Scotland. (The Sun)

Rangers less of a threat without Morelos

Villarreal striker Carlos Bacca has insisted that compatriot Alfredo Morelos will be a miss for Rangers as he sits out Rangers’ Europa League opener against the Spaniards due to suspension.

Bacca said: “Morelos is a really good young player. I spoke to him during the international break and he told me he had been sent off in the last round so he wouldn’t play against us.

“He was very disappointed about it but it’s good for us because he’s a dangerous player.” (Daily Record)

Lyon planning Dembele windfall?

Reports in France suggest Lyon could be planning on cashing in on former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele - despite only signing him on August 31.

Lyon could look to flog the ex-PSG youngster if he hits the ground running, with one report stating: “One or two successful seasons in statistical terms and the chances of a Premier League club putting the jackpot on him are very big.”

It remains to be seen if Dembele will emulate Virgil van Dijk by being sold for a relatively modest fee before being moved on for big money. (EurosportFrance)

Gers ‘can reach Europa knockout’ - Kent

Rangers loanee Ryan Kent believes the Ibrox side can progress beyond the Europa League group stages - despite being the lowest rank side in a group that features Rapid Vienna, Villarreal and Spartak Moscow.

The Liverpool starlet said: “We will take it one game at a time and see how we are doing,

“But obviously we want to progress. We are in the competition so I don’t see why we can’t progress.” (Daily Mail)

Scotland omission a ‘kick in the teeth’ for Griffiths

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has described his omission from the Scotland starting line-up to face Albania as “a kick in the teeth.”

The 28-year-old said: “It’s a kick in the teeth. Not just for me but for all the strikers. It’s an incentive to work hard at our clubs and try to change his mind.

“I was surprised as well but these things happen. Naisy came in and did really well. He scored, ran about, and did his job.” (The Scotsman)

Best is yet to come from Hibs, says Lennon

Following his side’s 3-2 win over Kilmarnock, manager Neil Lennon has claimed that the best is yet to come from Hibs.

He praised his charges, saying: “It was a brilliant win for us. I was concerned about the game going into it because Kilmarnock had a great win at Aberdeen and not many teams do that – and they are a good team.

“All of a sudden the squad is starting to look a bit stronger again, which is great.” (Edinburgh Evening News)

Anything is possible at Hearts - Dunne

Jimmy Dunne insists anything is possible in football, after Hearts recorded a fifth successive league victory to keep them at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Dunne - part of the Accrington Stanley team that won the League Two title last season - reckons that the Jambos will only improve.

The on-loan Burnley defender said: “I think we will improve, instead of going the other way. Anything is possible in football. This league has changed over the last few seasons and it looks a lot more open that it used to.” (Edinburgh Evening News)