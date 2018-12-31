Rumour Mill: Celtic eye West Brom star as striker agrees move | Anxious wait for Rangers ace | Hibs’ Ambrose blow

Celtic keen on West Brom youngster, Morelos sweats over possible retrospective actions and could Efe Ambrose leave Hibs next month?

Celtic ponder loan move for Burke

Brendan Rodgers is hopeful of bringing in attacking reinforcements next month. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic are understood to be one of several clubs interested in a loan deal for West Brom winger Oliver Burke. The Scotland wideman is set to be loaned out for the second half of the season, with the Hoops keeping tabs on his situation.

Burke has made just three league appearances for the Baggies this season and boss Darren Moore is understood to be happy for the 21-year-old to go out on loan.

The English Championship side paid £15 million to sign Burke from RB Leipzig last year. Millwall are also thought to be monitoring the situation. (Daily Record)

Morelos faces sweat over Old Firm incidents

Alfredo Morelos faces an anxious wait after the Rangers striker was involved in three separate incidents in Sunday’s Old Firm clash with Celtic that could prompt retrospective action.

The Colombian forward was involved in incidents with Hoops trio Scott Brown, Ryan Christie and Anthony Ralston at Ibrox but referee John Beaton didn’t address any of the flash points.

It’s believed the Scottish FA’s compliance officer Clare White will study the official’s match report before making a decision. (The Sun)

Weah agrees Celtic deal while Bayo remains a target

Timothy Weah will jet into Glasgow this week and will likely put pen to paper on a loan deal until the end of the season, provided Paris Saint-Germain chiefs green light the deal.

The 18-year-old was at Lennoxtown last week for a tour but looks more likely than not to join the champions on a six-month loan deal.

Celtic are also hoping to wrap up a deal for Ivory Coast hitman Vakoun Issouf Bayo. (Daily Record)

Hibs blow as Efe looks to activate release clause

Efe Ambrose is reportedly set to activate a release clause in his Hibs contract allowing him to leave the Easter Road side for free from January 1.

The Nigerian defender had been in talks over a new deal that would keep him at Easter Road beyond summer 2019 but the former Celtic ace is understood to have rejected the terms offered and could move on in the January window.

Marseille were reportedly interested in the defender earlier this year while Cardiff City have been monitoring Ambrose’s situation in recent weeks. (Daily Mail)

Kent open to permanent Gers switch

Ryan Kent is ready to commit his long-term future to Rangers if a permanent transfer is sanctioned by Jurgen Klopp. The on-loan Liverpool winger played a key role in Rangers’ 1-0 Old Firm victory over rivals Celtic at Ibrox on Saturday.

Kent signed a new contract at Liverpool last year which runs until summer 2022. But the 22-year-old would welcome the opportunity to move to Ibrox on a permanent basis.

He said: “It’s something I’m considering. It’s a chat Rangers are going to have to have with Liverpool because I still have three years left on my contract there. So it’s a bit out of my hands.” (The Scotsman)

Aussies to step up Brown chase

Australian new boys Western Melbourne are to step up their pursuit of Celtic captain Scott Brown after securing a licence to play in the A-League from the 2019/20 season.

The new club wants the long-serving Hoops midfielder as their marquee signing and are expected to hold talks with the former Scotland international this week.

Brown, who is also a target for MLS sides Minnesota United and Sporting Kansas City, will reportedly be offered a three-year deal to join the Australians. (The Sun)

Levein hails Dikamona for soldiering on

Craig Levein paid tribute to Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona after his colossal Edinburgh derby display. Expected to be out with until after the winter break, the 28-year-old made a surprise appearance in Hearts’ 1-0 win at Easter Road.

The Hearts boss revealed that Dikamona’s determination, plus the work of Hearts’ medical staff, ensured his availability to face Hibs. The centre-back was toiling towards the end but limped on to help his team record a memorable victory.

Levein said: “I didn’t expect him to be fit for the derby. He has worked hard with our physio and the doctors, doing his best to get himself on the field. I thought he was brilliant considering he wasn’t 100 per cent.” (Evening News)

Davis hopeful of sealing Rangers return

Steven Davis is expected in Glasgow this week as the 33-year-old looks to seal a return to Rangers in the January transfer window.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard is understood to be keen on acquiring the Northern Irishman’s services, with Davis also happy to move with Southampton unlikely to stand in the midfielder’s way should he wish to leave.

Davis still has six months to go on a £60k-a-week contract but a source close to the player told the Daily Record: “Steven is well aware of the Rangers interest and is excited to get it finalised as quickly as possible. He’s even been on the phone to his old mate Gareth McAuley asking if the spare room is ready. But there are some serious numbers to discuss before an agreement can be reached.” (Daily Record)

Whittaker eyes another second-half rally from Hibs

Steven Whittaker has vowed Hibs will rediscover the form and consistency that saw them take their second-place challenge nearly all the way last season. Hibs go into the winter break in the bottom half of the table but the veteran utility man, who came agonisingly close to grabbing an equaliser in the Edinburgh derby, insists his side have to take the positives from results earlier this year.

“Our form was really good in the second part of last year. We picked up a lot of points and I think we stayed unbeaten for quite a while home and away. So yes, we can take positives from that and know it can be done.” (Evening News)

Motherwell eye McCormack return

Motherwell are in talks to bring former Fir Park favourite Ross McCormack back to the club. The 32-year-old was a guest of the Steelmen for their 2-1 Lanarkshire derby win over Hamilton on Saturday.

McCormack is currently on loan with Central Coast Mariners from Aston Villa, but is keen on a return to Scotland with Villa, who paid Fulham £12 million for McCormack in 2016, happy for the striker to continue on loan elsewhere.

A Fir Park insider said: “We are working on a deal, but it’s a long way off. A lot of things need to happen for the deal to go through, but we will try.” (The Sun)