Rumour Mill: Celtic eye Middlesbrough ace | Rangers legend in Celtic plea | Hibs striker chase | Man Utd kid set for Scottish switch?

Celtic linked with Championship defender, Rangers legend in Old Firm tickets plea, Hibs eye striker and could a Manchester United starlet be on his way to Scotland?

Hoops linked with Boro defender

Dael Fry is a target for a number of clubs. Picture: Getty Images

Celtic have been linked with Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry - but could face competition from Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs and Bournemouth.

The England Under-21 international has impressed for Tony Pulis’s side and the academy graduate has played 13 times for Boro this season.

Centre back Fry signed a new five-year deal with Middlesbrough earlier this year. (Hartlepool Mail)

Ferguson: End Old Firm ticket row

Barry Ferguson has urged Celtic and Rangers to sit down and discuss the Old Firm ticket row. Both sides have reduced allocation for visiting fans but Peter Lawwell went a step further this week in suggesting the Hoops could effectively boycott Ibrox fixtures.

And now Ferguson fears a tit-for-tat off-field political situation has blown up, which needs to be sorted for atmosphere before it ruins “Scottish football’s biggest selling point.” (Daily Record)

Hibs linked with Gillingham striker

Hibs have been linked with a move for Gillingham striker Tom Eaves, according to reports.

Easter Road representatives have run the rule over the 26-year-old in recent weeks as the Capital side look to strengthen their squad in January.

Eaves has netted 30 goals in 69 matches for the League One side and is out of contract next summer. (The Sun)

Man Utd kid set for Scots loan

Ethan Hamilton could return to Scotland as Manchester United consider sending the midfield on loan for game time.

The Old Trafford side have already dispatched Demetri Mitchell to Hearts, James Wilson to Aberdeen and Matty Willock to St Mirren.

And now the Scotland under-19 cap could be set to join his United team mates, with a number of Scottish Premiership clubs understood to be interested in the 20-year-old’s services. (The Sun)

Clare set for Hearts run

Sean Clare will be recalled to Hearts’ starting line-up for tomorrow’s Ladbrokes Premiership trip to St Mirren.

Clare, 22, has started only twice since joining Hearts in September – against Hibs last month and then Celtic three weeks ago. He is now fully fit but needs more game time to flourish and Levein is ready to give him the opportunity. “Sean will play on Saturday. He’s got a lot more to give. I see quite a lot of things in training that make me feel good. He just needs to play now and he’s at the point I’m ready to start him.” (Evening News)

Tierney refuses to blame pitch for injury

Kieran Tierney does not believe Livingston’s artificial pitch played any part in his withdrawal from the Scotland squad and insists he has no fears about returning to action on a similar surface at Hamilton tomorrow.

The Celtic full-back was one of nine players to drop out of the matches against Albania and Israel with Alex McLeish suggesting his hamstring problem was caused by the pitch at Livingston.

Tierney said: “I don’t think playing on an artificial pitch would be an issue. I think it was all the games so far that caused it. I don’t think the one game on artificial made any difference but I don’t know.” (The Scotsman)