Rumour Mill: Celtic eye Eredivisie ace | Rangers linked with Everton man | Motherwell want Gers forward

Celtic linked with Willem II midfielder; Rangers keen on promising Everton youngster and Motherwell leading the chase for an out-of-favour Rangers forward...

Hoops keen on Willem II star Lieftink

Could Willem II fans be losing one of their midfield stars to Celtic? Picture: Getty Images

Celtic are understood to be in the running to sign Willem II midfielder Elmo Lieftink. The versatile Dutchman, who is 24, prefers playing in defensive midfield but can also cover at centre back.

He has made more than 30 appearances for the Tilburg-based outfit since joining from Vitesse Arnhem in June 2016.

The late bloomer - his first senior appearance came when he was already 22 - began his career with DVV Davo before joining Vitesse, where he mostly played in their second-string side. (Various)

Everton prospect on Gers radar

Rangers are lining up a move for Everton youngster Alex Denny, according to reports on Merseyside.

The 18-year-old forced his way into the club’s Under-23 side before being part of the first team squad for December’s Europa League clash against Apollon Limassol.

The youth international was expected to be handed improved terms at Goodison but talks are said to have stalled and Denny could depart unless a deal is reached. (Liverpool Echo)

‘Well want O’Halloran

Motherwell are hopeful of sealing the signing of Michael O’Halloran from Rangers, as Stephen Robinson looks to bolster his attacking options ahead of next season.

The 27-year-old penned a four-and-a-half year deal at Ibrox when Mark Warburton signed him for £500,000 in 2016 but he has struggled to make an impact.

And while St Johnstone are keen on a third spell for the former Celtic youngster, ‘Well are hopeful of adding him to their squad to complement Ryan Bowman and Curtis Main. (Daily Record)

Besiktas eyeing Morelos for €2m

Turkish giants Besiktas reckon they could land Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos for a cut price €2 million.

It’s understood the Super Lig outfit are keen to bring the Colombian forward to Istanbul to help plug the gap left by the departure of Cenk Tosun to Everton.

Besiktas have the likes of Vagner Love, Ryan Babel, Alvaro Negredo and Mustafa Pektemek on their books but are looking to add more firepower to their attack. (Various)

Zlamal: I want to be like Skacel

Czech goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal wants to emulate the success of compatriots Rudi Skacel, Roman Bednar and Michal Pospisil after joining Hearts. The 32-year-old signed a three-year contract with the Edinburgh club after leaving the Czech side Fastav Zlin for free. He was part of the Sparta Prague squad which faced Hearts in the 2006 Uefa Cup and remembers the Edinburgh club’s Czech former players Skacel, Bednar and Pospisil.

“I can’t explain how happy it makes me to have signed for this great club. It has long been my dream to play in British football. I also know that there have been a few Czech players at Hearts in the past. For example, I know that Rudi Skacel is a Hearts legend. I also remember Roman Bednar and Michal Pospisil playing here, so hopefully I can also be a success,” he said. (The Scotsman)

Guimaraes eye Alves return

Vitoria de Guimaraes are reportedly keen on a reunion with former defender Bruno Alves. The Rangers stopper spent a season on loan from Porto with Vitoria in the 2003/04 season and is on the club’s radar once more.

Alves is currently with the Portuguese national side preparing for the World Cup, but is believed to be disappointed at his lack of action towards the end of the season for Rangers.

He has one year left on his Ibrox contract but if it looks like he won’t be playing much, he could look for a return to his homeland. (Daily Record)

Aitchison to United?

Celtic could send up-and-coming striker Jack Aitchison to Dundee United on loan to get him first team experience. The forward made his first team bow aged just 16, becoming the club’s youngest player in the process.

And now the 18-year-old hitman could make a season-long switch to Tannadice to getm ore games under his belt in Scotland’s second tier. (Various)