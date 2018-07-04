Rumour Mill: Celtic eye English defender | Injury blow for Rangers star | Hibs sweat over duo | La Liga ace back on Celtic radar

Celtic linked with move for right back, Rangers midfielder suffers injury setback, Hibs facing race against time to sign and register duo for European games and La Liga ace back on Celtic’s radar

Celtic in for Byrne

Celtic have been linked with a move for a Wigan defender. Picture: Getty images

Celtic have been linked with a move for Wigan defender Nathan Byrne, as Brendan Rodgers steps up his search for defensive reinforcements.

Byrne, a right back, is in the last year of his contract with the Latics and could be Celtic’s prime target despite talks with Moses Odubajo.

Reports suggest the Hoops have already made initial contact with Wigan over Byrne, who impressed during last season’s league-winning campaign. (Various)

Injury blow for Rossiter

Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter has suffered another injury blow and will almost certainly miss the Ibrox side’s Europa League clash with FK Shkupi.

The former Liverpool kid sustained damage to his ankle during training, and will likely be forced to sit out the European ties.

Rossiter has managed just six appearances for the Gers since joining from Liverpool but played and scored in the final game of last season. (Daily Record)

Hibs face race against time to sign duo

Neil Lennon is facing a race against time to tie up deals for transfer targets Stevie Mallan and Daryl Horgan ahead of Hibs’ Europa League tie with NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands.

The UEFA deadline to register players for the first qualifying round is this Friday, ahead of the first leg next week.

While Lennon would undoubtedly like to tie up deals as quickly as possible, he has previously shown he’s prepared to be patient in his determination to pursue the players he wants. (Evening News)

Celtic revisit Schar

Celtic could make a decision over a move for Fabian Schar, after Switzerland were knocked out of the World Cup yesterday by Sweden.

Reports last month suggested the Hoops were weighing up a move for the Spain-based centre back but wouldn’t move things forward while he was still on World Cup duty.

The 26-year-old has been tipped to leave Deportivo La Coruna in the summer after relegation, with a number of clubs keeping tabs on his situation. (Various)

Hearts to take another look at ‘keeper

Craig Levein wants another look at trialist Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva after an impressive 45 minutes against Arbroath last night. The 20-year-old American made two excellent saves deputising for the injured Zdenek Zlamal during his first-half outing in Hearts’ 2-1 friendly win at Gayfield.

Manager Levein will now assess him again in forthcoming friendly matches before deciding whether to offer a contract. (Evening News)

Tierney set for money-spinning Everton switch

Kieran Tierney could quadruple his salary if he joins Everton, with the left back in line to earn £85,000 a week, potentially rising to £140,000 if he meets certain objectives.

A deal has reportedly been struck with the Toffees that would see Tierney sign a five-year deal at Goodison Park.

Celtic would likely receive £25 million for the Scotland international. (Various)

Gers record friendly win over TNS

Rangers defeated Welsh champions The New Saints 3-1 in a closed-door friendly at the Hummel Training Centre in Glasgow as they stepped up preparations for next week’s Europa League opener against Macedonian side Shkupi.

Goals from Serge Atakayi, Jamie Murphy and Ross McCrorie earned the win for Steven Gerrard’s side after they fell behind to an early strike from TNS striker Dean Ebbe, while Andy Halliday missed a penalty for the Gers.

Gerrard fielded two completely different sets of outfield players in each half of the low-key 90 minutes yesterday afternoon. (The Scotsman)

Hibs linked with Irish playmaker

Hibs are understood to be interested in Irish midfielder Dylan Watts.

Watts is a free agent after his Leicester City ­contract expired on Saturday, and the playmaker is expected to make a decision on his future in the next two days.

The 21-year-old joined Bohemians on loan in January and is expected to receive an offer from the Gypsies but Hibs, Millwall, Swindon, Dundalk, Waterford and Shamrock Rovers are all understood to be keen on the player. (Irish Sun)