Rumour Mill: Celtic eye defender | Rangers in midfielder bid | Old Firm ace turns down ‘huge offer’ | Hibs want Reading striker

The latest Scottish football news, gossip and rumours...

Celtic eye Toljan swoop

Could Brendan Rodgers bring in a defender by the time the transfer window slams shut? Picture: Getty Images

Celtic have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund defender Jeremy Toljan.

The 24-year-old right-back has been told he can go out on loan in search for first-team football after falling out of favour under current boss Lucien Favre.

The Hoops are actively seeking a right-back and Toljan has emerged as an attainable loan target. (Daily Mail)

Gers ‘offer Dundee £50k for Kamara’

Rangers have offered Dundee £50,000 in an attempt to secure Glen Kamara’s services this month.

The Finland midfielder has already committed to joining the Ibrox club in the summer but the two Ladbrokes Premiership clubs have been locked in talks in a bid to thrash out a deal before the transfer window closes. (Daily Express)

Brown knocks back Dubai offer

Scott Brown has rejected a big-money offer from Dubai side Al-Wasl - but the Celtic captain could yet join Australian side Western Melbourne.

The former Scotland international was offered a deal believed to be worth more than £2 million a year to join the UAE club but money is not thought to be Brown’s only concern.

However, the 33-year-old is still weighing up an offer from the A-League new boys and could yet depart Parkhead. (Daily Record)

Hibs eye McNulty

Hibs will attempt to sign Reading striker Marc McNulty this week despite head coach Neil Lennon being suspended and apparently heading for the Easter Road exit door.

The Easter Road side have already had an offer for the 26-year-old rejected by the Royals, where the former Livingston player has fallen out of favour under new boss Jose Gomes.

Sunderland, Wigan and Coventry City – where he scored 28 goals last season – are all said to have been monitoring the situation, but it is understood the Edinburgh-born player is keen to return north of the border. (Evening News)

Benko blow for Celts?

Filip Benkovic could miss the rest of the season after picking up a leg injury in Celtic’s win over Hamilton at the weekend, according to reports.

The on-loan Leicester centre-back has impressed for the Hoops since joining on a temporary basis last summer, but there are fears the Croatian stopper could be out long-term.

The 21-year-old will be assessed, and could return to his parent club depending on the nature of the injury. (Various)

Bain in warning to Gordon

Scott Bain believes he is “100 per cent” ready to permanently dislodge Craig Gordon as Celtic’s No 1 goalkeeper as he looks to repay the faith placed in him by manager Brendan Rodgers.

After previously only deputising for Gordon in domestic cup ties or when the senior man was injured, Bain has been picked by Rodgers for all three of Celtic’s games since their return to action after the winter break.

The 27-year-old, who has now kept eight clean sheets in his nine appearances for Celtic this season, feels he can hold on to the position for the rest of the campaign. (The Scotsman)

Wighton boost for Hearts

Hearts striker Craig Wighton is due to return from injury next month after being sidelined by an ankle complaint. The 21-year-old hasn’t played since December 5 but is expected to be fit in the next couple of weeks.

Wighton is waiting for his career in maroon to ignite after arriving from Dundee last August.

He has made nine appearances to date, four of those from the start, but saw his efforts halted after rolling his ankle last month. (Evening News)