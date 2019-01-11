Rumour Mill: Celtic eye defender | Hibs boss on Cummings and Morgan link | Injury blow for Rangers | Hoops trio ‘can leave’

The latest Scottish football news, gossip and rumours...

Hoops eye Norway defender

Omar Elabdellaoui is on Celtic's radar. Picture: Getty images

Celtic are considering a move for the Norwegian international right-back Omar Elabdellaoui.

Elabdellaoui, 27, plays for Olympiacos in Greece and is valued at around £4 million.

Rodgers is looking for long-term replacement for Mikael Lustig and Elabdellaoui, capped 34 times by Norway, could fit the bill. (The Scotsman)

Lennon coy over Cummings and Morgan

Neil Lennon has refused to rule out moves for former Easter Road star Jason Cummings and Celtic winger Lewis Morgan. The pair have been linked with Hibs in recent days.

Lennon said: “They would suit our style of play.

“Lewis is a player that we like but we’ll probably be in a queue with many clubs. And we obviously know Jason very well.” (Evening News)

Grezda injury blow for Gers

Rangers winger Eros Grezda has been pictured on crutches and wearing a moon boot on his left leg at the Ibrox side’s winter training camp in Tenerife.

The Albanian winger arrived at the club with an ankle injury but recovered to feature towards the end of last year.

It is not yet known how serious the injury currently is, but Grezda will be assessed by the Light Blues medical staff in the next couple of days. (Daily Record)

Celtic trio ‘can leave’

Brendan Rodgers has given the green light for Lewis Morgan and Youssouf Mulumbu to leave Celtic on loan this month.

The Hoops boss has already cleared the way for Jack Hendry to find a loan deal, and now the midfield duo could follow suit.

Hendry and Morgan have been told to emulate Ryan Christie’s experience at Aberdeen but Mulumbu is being allowed to leave for regular game time after just three appearances for the Parkhead side since joining in August last year. (The Scotsman)

Levein on Charlie Adam link

Craig Levein is not planning a move for the Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam. After agreeing to transfer Danny Amankwaa to the Danish club Sonderjyske yesterday, the Hearts manager explained that he is happy with the midfielders at his disposal.

“Charlie is a good player but we are quite strong in the midfield area,” commented Levein at Hearts’ Spanish base after being linked with Adam. “Generally I’m quite happy with the midfield.” (Evening News)

Dons boss admits budget boost needed to keep players

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has claimed he will need his budget increased tenfold if they are to prevent their top players being lured away by more money elsewhere. Pittodrie captain Graeme Shinnie is considering his future, New York City have advised they plan to speak to winger Gary Mackay-Steven and, conceded McInnes, further bids are expected for defender Scott McKenna who was the subject of big money offers from both Celtic and Aston Villa last summer. Ryan Jack, Jonny Hayes and Kenny McLean have all left the Granite City in the recent past but, insisted McInnes, they hadn’t gone to better clubs but “it’s just the money elsewhere.” (The Scotsman)

Hearts new boy eyes national call-up

Hearts’ new defender Conor Shaughnessy believes the club can help him earn a dream Republic of Ireland call-up to emulate previous loanee Jimmy Dunne. The Leeds United centre-back signed a six-month loan agreement at Tynecastle Park on Monday before flying with the club to their winter training camp in Spain.

Dunne’s performances in Scotland brought him his first full international call-up and Shaughnessy believes Hearts can help him realise the same dream with his country. (Evening News)

Motherwell target goes to South Korea

Motherwell have missed out on a striker after he chose to join Suwon FC in South Korea, according to reports.

Ex-Falkenbergs forward Chisom Egbuchulam was linked with Torpedo Kutaisi, Giresunspor and Osmanlispor as well as the Steelmen but the 26-year-old will make the move to the K League 2 side. (Various)