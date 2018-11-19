Rumour Mill: Celtic eye Championship ace | Rangers defender slammed by West Ham star | McLeish targets Welsh GK for Scotland

Celtic linked with defender, Rangers man slammed by West Ham forward and McLeish targets new Scotland goalkeeper

Celtic keen on Roberts

Brendan Rodgers is reportedly looking to strengthen his defence. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic are keen on Swansea City right-back Connor Roberts, according to reports.

Brendan Rodgers is understood to be prioritising back-up in the position ahead of January, after missing out on Cristiano Piccini in the summer and Roberts is seen as an affordable target as his contract is up in the summer.

The seven-times capped Wales international has made 16 appearances for the Liberty Stadium side this season. (Various)

Gers defender ‘tried to choke me’

Marko Arnautovic has slammed Rangers defender Gareth McAuley and accused the veteran of trying to choke him in Austria’s 2-1 win against Northern Ireland on Sunday.

The West Ham forward was a second half substitute and clashed with McAuley on the ground, with the former West Brom stopper appearing to wrap his arm around Arnautovic’s neck.

The forward didn’t react at the time but said after the match: “He tried to choke me, or fight me. But it is not a good idea to fight me.” (Various)

McLeish eyes Welsh ‘keeper for Scotland

Alex McLeish is hoping to convince Welsh-born ‘keeper Chris Maxwell to switch allegiances to Scotland.

The 28-year-old Preston goalie has a Scottish-born grandparent and while he has been capped by Wales at Under-18, Under-19, Under-21 and Under-23 level and included in senior squads he is yet to receive a full international cap.

The ‘keeper, who has also had spells at Wrexham, Connah’s Quay, Fleetwood Town and Cambridge United, is a target for the Scotland boss as he looks to bolster his pool of players. (The Sun)

Hearts take French winger on trial

French winger Killian Colombie is set to join Hearts on trial this winter after impressing in the American college leagues.

The Iona College Gaels player plans to train with the Edinburgh club’s reserves as he seeks a route into professional football. Colombie, 23, was born in Paris and played with Paris Saint-Germain as a youth before moving to study in the United States in 2015. He is able to play wide right or wide left and can also operate at right-back if necessary. (Evening News)

Hibs kids urged to learn from internationalists

Hibs’ young players have been urged to make the most of training alongside the Easter Road outfit’s army of internationalists.

Martin Boyle’s Australia debut takes the number of full caps to an unprecedented 14 for 11 countries and Eddie May, head of academy coaching, insists his youngsters have a unique opportunity to listen and learn from players who have not only represented countries ranging from Australia to Holland and Nigeria to the United States, but have played for clubs such as Juventus, Liverpool, Feyenoord and Panathinaikos. (Evening News)

Ex-Ibrox star offers to scout for Rangers

Former Rangers defender Sasa Papac has offered to undertake scouting missions for the Ibrox side.

The Bosnian ace, who won eight trophies during his time with the Gers, believes Steven Gerrard can restore the club to former glories.

Papac added: “If I can help, then I am here. Scouting and watching players is not my job but in future who knows? I have no job right now and I am waiting.” (Various)

McLeish in rallying call ahead of Israel clash

Alex McLeish is looking for Scotland’s crushing victory in Albania on Saturday night to be a call to arms for the Nations League climax at Hampden tomorrow.

A win over Israel would secure top placing in Group C1 and earn a play-off berth that the Scotland manager believes would engender a feel-good factor going into the standard Euro 2020 qualifying campaign next year.

McLeish said: “We thank the fans who came to Albania, they were terrific, and we gave them something to cheer about. They should be phoning around all their pals and saying ‘get to Hampden on Tuesday’.” (The Scotsman)