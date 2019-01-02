Rumour Mill: Celtic defender bound for England? | Rangers close in on midfielder deal | Turkish side eye Celtic ace

Celtic defender wanted by three English clubs, Rangers close to deal for midfielder and Turkish side keen on Celtic ace

Hoops to send Hendry on loan

Could Brendan Rodgers see three defenders leave Celtic this month? Picture: SNS Group

Celtic are preparing to send Jack Hendry out on loan, with Portsmouth and Sunderland linked with a temporary move for the former Dundee centre-back.

The £1.5 million signing, who joined Celtic in the January window last year, has played 25 times for the Hoops but hasn’t started a game since early October.

Bradford are also monitoring the 23-year-old’s situation. (Daily Mail)

Gers agree Davis return

Rangers have agreed a deal in principle to re-sign former Ibrox midfielder Steven Davis, according to reports.

The Northern Irish international is believed to have been offered an 18-month, £12,000-a-week deal which would make him one of the club’s highest-paid players.

If the deal is done and dusted by the end of the week, Davis is expected to join up with his new team mates at the club’s January training camp in Tenerife. (The Sun)

Goztepe target Izaguirre

Super Lig side Goztepe are keen to sign Celtic left back Emilio Izaguirre, according to reports in Turkey.

The 32-year-old, who has made nine appearances for the Hoops this summer, is reportedly among three players on Goztepe’s radar as they look to bolster their squad this month. (Fanatik)

Leeds keen on Motherwell starlet

Leeds are understood to be closing in on a deal for highly-rated Motherwell winger Stuart McKinstry.

The 16-year-old could be shown around Elland Road this week, with the Whites believed to have already made a move for the player, who could cost around £400,000. (Various)

Compper set for Celtic exit

Marvin Compper looks set to depart Celtic this month just 12 months and one appearance after joining from RB Leipzig.

The German defender doesn’t feature in Brendan Rodgers’ plans and the 33-year-old spoke of his determination to force his way into the team earlier this season.

However, that hasn’t happened and Compper looks set to exit Parkhead in the next couple of weeks. (Daily Mail)

Haber leaves Dundee

Marcus Haber has left Dundee by mutual consent, the club has confirmed.

The Canadian forward signed for the Dark Blues in 2016, but spent the first half of the current campaign on loan at Falkirk.

The 29-year-old bagged 11 goals in 41 games for the Dens Park side. (Various)

Celtic told price-tag for Bayo

Celtic have been told to cough up nearly £3 million if they want to land Ivorian striker Vajoun Issouf Baya from Slovakian side Dunajska Streda.

The Hoops have had an initial bid of £1.75 million rejected by Peter Hyballa’s side, with the the club keen to hold onto the 21-year-old as they aim for a famous league title win.

And now Dunajska have told the Hoops £2.7 million is the starting price for the 14-goal forward. (Daily Record)

Hyndman exits Hibs and returns to Cherries

Hibs today confirmed that Emerson Hyndman has returned to parent club Bournemouth following the conclusion of his six-month loan deal. The 22-year-old USA international midfielder featured 17 times for the Easter Road club this season and scored his only goal in the 6-0 win over Hamilton back in October. His last appearance was as a substitute, replacing Daryl Horgan, for the final 30 minutes of the weekend derby against Hearts. Hyndman’s exit frees up space in midfield as Easter Road boss Neil Lennon seeks to bolster his squad during the January transfer window. (Evening News)