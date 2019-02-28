Rumour Mill: Celtic coach ‘offered role above Brendan Rodgers’ | Gerrard reveals midfielder talks | Leicester ‘spoke to Lennon’ over job

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

John Kennedy ‘offered sporting director role’

The Celtic bench ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership match with Hearts at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS Group

New Celtic assistant boss John Kennedy was offered a sporting director role when Brendan Rodgers was still at the club.

The 35-year-old was reportedly set to move upstairs and assume a role above Rodgers, but the Northern Irishman is understood to have given the green light to the switch.

It’s unclear whether Celtic will look to pursue this management structure with the former Hoops defender now assisting interim head coach Neil Lennon. (Daily Mail)

Gerrard reveals talks with Jack and Kamara

Steven Gerrard has revealed his on-pitch discussion with midfield duo Ryan Jack and Glen Kamara were positive. The Rangers boss chastised his team for taking their foot off the gas after going 3-0 up against Dundee in the first half.

But the former England international said afterwards: “It was just advice. They are in the middle of the pitch, they are the two conductors and they should be controlling the rhythm of the game - when to make it fast, when to make it slow. I thought Glen and Ryan’s standards didn’t drop, they were probably the only two. So the advice is that when they smell that in future, go for a few people and rattle some cages because it’s not acceptable.” (Daily Record)

Lennon ‘sounded out’ over Foxes job

Neil Lennon has revealed he was sounded out about the prospect of taking interim charge of Leicester City before they secured the permanent appointment of Brendan Rodgers.

The new Celtic interim boss said: “I spoke briefly to Jon Rudkin (Leicester’s director of football) and he said he was bearing me in mind if they were thinking of an interim manager.

“But it was only a five minute chat with him and I think that already by that stage they wanted a permanent manager in.” (The Scotsman)

Wright slams Kamberi over ‘dive’

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright last night accused Florian Kamberi of conning referee Gavin Duncan to win a penalty that underpinned an against-the-odds victory for Hibs in Perth.

Wright said: “We should have gone two up before half-time and we were under no pressure. And then the referee gets conned for the penalty. It’s not a penalty, simple.

“I don’t blame the ref. I’ve watched it back and you’ve got to be embarrassed for the lad - well, maybe not, I’m not sure what type of character he is. But he’s conned the referee, simple.” (The Scotsman)

Celtic fans have a pop at Rodgers

Furious Celtic fans unveiled a banner last night taking a pop at former manager Brendan Rodgers. The Northern Irishman, who led the Hoops to consecutive domestic trebles, joined Leicester this week, agreeing a deal until June 2022.

A section of the travelling support in the away end at Tynecastle last night made their feelings felt by unveiling a banner ahead of kick-off in Celtic’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Hearts.

The banner read: “You traded immortality for mediocrity. Never a Celt. Always a fraud.” (The Scotsman)

Lennon ‘may change things’ at Celtic despite win

Neil Lennon has hinted that he may change things at Celtic, having returned as interim boss. He watched his side score an injury-time winner to beat Hearts at Tynecastle but admitted there were concerns over certain aspects.

He told Sky Sports: “Brilliant. I couldn’t have written the script any better. I think we scored a great first goal. We were a bit fortunate because we invite pressure, we overplayed it a little bit too much.

“I couldn’t ask any more. Well, maybe a few more goals and not giving a sloppy one away but apart from that it was near-enough perfect. We can’t be loose at the back with the ball and invite pressure we don’t need.” (Daily Record)