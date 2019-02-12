Rumour Mill: Celtic bid for Serie A star | Rangers ace drops hint over future | Hoops man set for Scotland call | Michael Appleton and Hibs latest

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Hoops’ £8.8m bid for Castagne

Brendan Rodgers has hailed the rise of Callum McGregor while another Celtic player is on the verge of a Scotland call-up. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic failed with an £8.8 million bid for Atalanta full-back Timothy Castagne last month, according to reports in Italy.

The Belgian international was understood to be a prime target for the Hoops during the January transfer window, but the champions ended up signing Jeremy Toljan on loan from Borussia Dortmund.

Celtic denied claims they had had a fresh bid for the 23-year-old turned down last month. (Sky Sports Italy)

Morelos drops hint over future

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has indicated he is happy at Ibrox and has no burning desire to make a quick exit - despite his dream of playing in the English Premier League.

Speaking to a Colombian radio programme, the 22-year-old said: “I am the top scorer in the league with 15 goals and I am very happy at Rangers.

“It took me a lot longer to adjust to playing in Finland with HJK Helsinki than it did when I arrived in Scotland. In Glasgow I feel very comfortable. There are great restaurants here and the people are friendly.” (Caracol)

Burke set for Scotland recall

Oliver Burke is set to end his two-year absence from the Scotland national team, according to reports.

The 21-year-old earned four caps in 2016 and a fifth in 2017 but hasn’t been near a senior squad since.

However, his recent performances for Celtic are likely to earn him a place in the squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and San Marino. (The Sun)

Appleton ‘could be in place in next 48 hours’

Hibs are poised to end their hunt for a new head coach by naming Michael Appleton as Neil Lennon’s successor over the course of the next 48 hours.

The Easter Road outfit whittled down around a 100 applications to a “long short-list” of potential candidates with Leeann Dempster and George Craig travelling south last week to interview the leading contenders.

Ex-Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom is understood to have impressed but it is former Portsmouth, Blackpool, Blackburn and Oxford United manager Appleton who is believed to have persuaded them he is the man for the job. (Evening News)

Valencia players ‘not keen on Europa League ball’

Valencia’s players are not happy with the new Europa League match ball, according to reports in Spain.

Portuguese international winger Goncalo Guedes claims that when he complained about it he was told: “You’ll need to qualify for the Champions League if you don’t like it.”

Valencia face Celtic in the Europa League round of 32. (Marca)

Rodgers hails McGregor

Brendan Rodgers has hailed the development of Callum McGregor as one of the most gratifying aspects of his tenure as Celtic manager.

McGregor is poised to make his 52nd appearance of an exceptional campaign for club and country against Valencia and has emerged as a leading Player of the Year contender this season.

Rodgers is delighted to see the midfielder receiving the recognition he feels he merits. “Callum is a brilliant player,” said the Celtic boss. “He is such a big talent and I’m happy he is getting the accolades now.” (The Scotsman)