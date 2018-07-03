Rumour Mill: Celtic and Rangers battle for duo | Sunderland eye Rangers target | Could duo leave Celtic?

Celtic and Rangers to battle it out for John McGinn and Harry Wilson; Sunderland linked with Jason Cummings and Brendan Rodgers coy over Scott Allan and Ryan Christie’s futures at Celtic

Celtic v Rangers 1: Hoops bid for McGinn rejected

Celtic and Rangers could lock horns over two potential transfers. Picture: Getty Images

Celtic have reportedly had a £1.5 million bid for Hibs midfielder John McGinn rejected by the Easter Road side, although the Hoops are expected to return with an improved offer.

The grandson of ex-Celtic chairman Jack McGinn has long been linked with a move west, but Hibs are keen to get a decent price for the midfielder if he wants to leave.

But Rangers could also enter the equation amid reports that Steven Gerrard is a big admirer of the Scotland international. (The Scotsman / Various)

Celtic v Rangers 2: The battle for Wilson

Rangers have long been linked with a loan move for Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson but Celtic have also been credited with an interest in the diminutive winger, who netted seven goals in 13 games for Hull last season.

Steven Gerrard knows Wilson well from his stint as Under-18 boss at Anfield and could cherrypick from Melwood again having already landed Ovie Ejaria on a season-long loan.

But Brendan Rodgers is also understood to be interested in Wilson, as the Celtic boss looks to fill the void left by the departure of Patrick Roberts. (talkSPORT)

Sunderland back in for Cummings?

Sunderland have been linked with a renewed pursuit of ex-Hibs striker Jason Cummings. The forward spent the second half of last season on loan at Rangers and there was talk of a permanent deal in the summer.

However, with that arrangement looking dead in the water, and Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka seemingly having no place for Cummings in his plans at the City Ground, the Black Cats have been linked again with the 23-year-old.

Dylan McGeouch arrived at the Stadium of Light yesterday and could be joined by his former Easter Road team mate if Jack Ross is persuaded to make a move for Cummings. (Various)

Rodgers coy over midfield pair

Brendan Rodgers offered no concrete update on the Celtic futures of Scott Allan and Ryan Christie yesterday as he admitted: “If I can’t give them as many games as they want it’s difficult.”

Both players spent time on loan last season; Christie at Aberdeen and Allan at Dundee and then Hibs. Both teams would no doubt love to have the respective players back on a permanent basis if they aren’t in Rodgers’ plans.

The Celtic boss added: “It’s partly where these boys see themselves as well. I might want to keep them but if I can’t give them as many games as they want it’s difficult. But both boys have come back looking strong and fit.” (The Sun)

Murray: I was always coming back to Hibs

Simon Murray insists he was always going to give it another crack at Hibs, as he admitted he went out on loan to help him kick on this season.

The 25-year-old opted for first-team action with Dundee, saying: “I got plenty of game-time and hopefully that will help me for this season.

“I knew Hibs would be watching how I got on, seeing how I was doing. But I was always coming back. I’m here to work hard and to try to force my way into the team.” (Evening News)

Levein moulds new-look Hearts midfield

Craig Levein admits he’s happy to have competition for starting berths in the Hearts midfield. Oliver Bozanic, Olly Lee, Ryan Edwards, Bobby Burns and Jake Mulraney have all arrived and Levein is relishing the battle for places.

He said: “The competition in the middle of the park will be much better. Last year it was sorely lacking at times. I feel quite happy with the fact we have a lot of players competing for starting positions. The kids were great last year but I ended up relying on them in situations where I probably wasn’t doing them any favours.” (Evening News)

De Vries on way out

Dorus de Vries looks likely to exit Celtic this summer, after the 37-year-old didn’t travel to Austria with the rest of the squad.

Brendan Rodgers has taken Craig Gordon, Scott Bain, Ross Doohan and Conor Hazard with him and the Dutchman looks likely to cancel his deal at Parkhead, which runs until June 2019. (Various)

Naismith seals Hearts return

Scotland striker Steven Naismith is poised to return to Hearts on loan from Norwich City.

A deal to take the 31-year-old back to Edinburgh is in place following extensive talks between both clubs.

It is expected that he will rejoin Hearts in a season-long agreement, which would take the player through to the end of his Norwich contract in summer 2019. (The Scotsman)