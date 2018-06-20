Rumour Mill: Celtic after La Liga ace? | Rangers eye right back | Hearts sweat over Milinkovic

Celtic linked with Spain-based defender, Rangers keen on right back and could David Milinkovic turn down a return to Hearts?

Celtic linked with Schar swoop

Could a La Liga defender be on his way to Celtic? Picture: Getty Images

Celtic have been linked with Swiss ace Fabian Schar, currently starring at the World Cup, after reports in Italy emerged the Deportivo La Coruna defender wants to leave.

However, the 26-year-old is understood to have a £3.5 million release clause and wants to wait until after the tournament in Russia to sort out his future.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Lazio are also reportedly keen on the former Basel and Hoffenheim centre back. (El Desmarque)

Gers eye Flanagan move

Rangers could make a move for former Liverpool right back Jon Flanagan, in a move that would cast doubt over James Tavernier’s future at Ibrox.

Celtic have been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old, who has also had loan spells at Burnley and Bolton during his time at Anfield. He is now a free agent.

It was suggested yesterday that Rangers and Steven Gerrard wouldn’t stand in Tavernier’s way if the right bid came in. (Various)

Milinkovic eyes England move

David Milinkovic is not completely sold on a return to Hearts and could opt for a move to England.

Ipswich Town and Reading are both interested in the winger, according to reports in Italy, despite a six-figure deal being agreed between the Jambos and Milinkovic’s parent club Genoa.

While the two clubs have reached an agreement, the French-born wide man is reportedly uncovinced by what Hearts are offering. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Gerrard won’t make Wallace captain

Steven Gerrard has confirmed the Rangers captaincy is yet to be allocated, with Lee Wallace’s Ibrox future in doubt after injuries and suspension.

The former Liverpool ace has challenged one of his players to step up and show they have the leadership qualities needed to wear the armband. (Daily Record)

Miller to hold Saints talks

Kenny Miller is set to hold talks with St Mirren this week as he continues to mull over a player/manager role at Livingston.

Aberdeen are also on the verge of making an offer to the 38-year-old former Rangers striker, with Hibs and Motherwell also monitoring the situation. (Daily Record)

Laidlaw set for Hibs return

Ross Laidlaw is primed for a first appearance in nine months if first-choice goalkeeper Ofir Marciano is not deemed fit enough to play in Hibs’ Europa League opener next month. The Israeli has receiving treatment on a hand injury he sustained while on international duty at the end of May, and it remains to be seen if he will be ready to return to action when the Edinburgh club begin their continental adventure on Thursday, July 12. However, the uncertainty surrounding Marciano is slightly offset by the likelihood that back-up goalkeeper Laidlaw will be fit to play in his absence. (Evening News)

Flogel backs Haring to succeed at Hearts

Former Hearts star Thomas Flogel believes Peter Haring will seize his chance after sealing a move to Tynecastle from second tier side SV Ried.

Flogel, now coaching at St Polten, claims his countryman is not a “typical second division player”, adding: “He wants to go further in his career. I think Hearts is a good option for him. He is physically very strong and his style of play could be right for Hearts.” (Evening News)

Fiorentina bid for Henderson

Serie B side Bari have revealed that top flight outfit Fiorentina have made an offer for Liam Henderson - but i Galletti aren’t in a rush to sell the former Hibs and Celtic man.

At least three other clubs are understood to be keen on Henderson, who has made 17 appearances for the Stadio San Nicola side since joining in January. (Daily Record)