Rumour Mill: Celtic ace set for exit? | Blackpool to sign Rangers forward | Hearts & Hibs eye Newcastle star

Celtic midfielder linked with shock exit, Blackpool set to complete signing of Rangers forward and Hearts and Hibs keeping tabs on highly-rated Newcastle ace

Kouassi set for Parkhead exit?

Could a Celtic midfielder be heading for the Parkhead exit? Picture: SNS Group

Eboue Kouassi could be heading for the Celtic exit this summer, with the Ivorian midfielder keen to see more game time than he has since moving to Glasgow.

The former Krasnodar midfielder has made just nine appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ side, with Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham in fine form in the defensive midfield roles.

Despite good showings against Hearts and Zenit St Petersburg, the 20-year-old didn’t feature after February and while Celtic are understood to be keen on a loan deal, Kouassi hasn’t ruled out a permanent move away. (The Sun)

Dodoo set for Blackpool loan

Blackpool are today expected to wrap up the signing of Rangers striker Joe Dodoo on a season-long loan deal.

The deal was due to be announced on Monday, when the 22-year-old attended Bloomfield Road for his medical. But the club is still waiting on final confirmation from the Glasgow club, though this is expected to be a formality.

Dodoo has made 27 appearances in two seasons at Ibrox since joining from Leicester City. He has two years left on his contract but Rangers are looking to offload players to fund Steven Gerrard’s spending plans. (Blackpool Gazette)

Hearts want Woodman

Craig Levein is reportedly eyeing a move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Woodman has had loan spells with Kilmarnock and Aberdeen and Levein is thought to be a big admirer of the Englishman. The 21-year-old impressed for England at the Toulon Tournament but is way down the pecking order at St James’ Park.

Hibs and Aberdeen are also keeping tabs on Woodman’s situation. (Daily Record)

Hoops eye Flanagan

Celtic will reportedly make an offer for Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan.

Reports over the weekend claimed that Brendan Rodgers is a big fan of the full back, and that the Hoops could make an offer for the 25-year-old after the Reds confirmed the local boy would be leaving the club this summer. (Sunday Post)

Rangers target focused on Roma

Rangers target Umar Sadiq has insisted he is targeting a breakthrough at Roma, despite admitting the chance to work with Steven Gerrard would be hard to turn down.

Sadiq told Nigerian media: “Few players of my age will say ‘no’ to working with Gerrard but for the moment I’m happy at Roma and hope to be part of the team next season. Maybe in the future I will get to work with Gerrard.”

The 21-year-old joined Roma in 2015 on loan, before joining on a permanent basis but is yet to feature for the first XI since signing, instead spending time on loan at Bologna, Torino and NAC Breda in the Netherlands. (Daily Record)

Eagles enter race for Armstrong

Crystal Palace are understood to have joined the race for Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong.

The Scotland international has long been linked with a move to the English Premier League, with Southampton and Brighton both said to be keen on the former Dundee United man.

But Palace are also rumoured to be weighing up a bid for the 26-year-old ahead of the new season. (Various)

Lafferty key, insists Levein

Craig Levein admits Hearts desperately needed more strikers after being left short last season, but the manager reiterated that Kyle Lafferty remains very much a Tynecastle player.

Steven MacLean and Uche Ikpeazu are new attacking recruits ahead of the new campaign after Levein made reinforcing his forward line a priority. Lafferty has been attracting interest from other clubs but Levein stressed no offers have been made for the Northern Irishman. Hearts are also keeping tabs on towering Czech striker David Vanacek, out of contract at Teplice in December. (Evening News)

Gers hopeful over Katic

Rangers believe they can fend off Spartak Moscow to land Croatian centre back Nikola Katic.

The Ibrox club have held what sources described as “positive” talks with representatives of the 21-year-old, who is under contract until 2021 with current club Slaven Belupo, who value him at around £2 million.

Steven Gerrard is keen to partner Katic in the centre of defence with Connor Goldson, the 25-year-old Brighton player, who is on the verge of completing his move to Ibrox for a fee in the region of £3 million. (The Scotsman)

McGeouch ‘sure to be tempted by Hibs offer’

Dylan McGeouch will still be giving serious consideration to staying at Hibs, according to former team-mate Farid El Alagui. The newly-capped Scotland midfielder is out of contract after four years at Easter Road and is currently on holiday pondering his options. Rangers, Aberdeen, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers are among the clubs he has been linked with, but a deal remains on the table from Hibs, which manager Neil Lennon recently described as “ very good”.

El Alagui said: “I’m sure Dylan’s phone will be buzzing but he’s a level-headed boy and he’ll know that the main thing is playing football. I think, 100%, he will still be thinking seriously about staying at Hibs.” (Evening News)