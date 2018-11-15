Rumour Mill: Celtic ace ‘made mistake’ | England striker ‘offered Celtic trial’ | SFA reveals why Rangers man was sent off

Celtic defender’s father admits his son ‘made a mistake’, which England legend was offered a Celtic trial and SFA reveals why Daniel Candeias was sent off

Dad: Don’t make mistake my son Dedryck made

Celtic's coaching staff look on as players are put through their paces at Lennoxtown. Picture: SNS Group

Dedryck Boyata’s dad has warned young Belgian footballers not to follow in his son’s footsteps.

The Celtic star moved to Manchester City as a teenager but father Bienvenue said: “Dedryck lost a lot of time in Manchester. The offer he received at the age of 16 was seemed difficult to refuse. £200,000 a year? It was even more!

“If I can advise parents – do not go abroad too quickly. Take the time to quietly grow in Belgium, as Tielemans or Dennis Praet did.” (Daily Record)

Lineker ‘was offered Celtic trial’

Gary Lineker has suggested he was offered a trial at Celtic before joining his beloved Leicester.

The former England striker, speaking on the “Behind Closed Doors” podcast with Danny Baker, said Celtic were one of three clubs to offer him trials as a youngster.

He said: “I got asked to go for trials for three clubs – Leicester, Leeds and the other might have been Celtic. But I never went to the other two because I just wanted to play for Leicester. I’d have been about 12.” (Daily Record)

SFA reveals why Candeias was sent off

The Scottish FA has revealed the reason why Willie Collum decided to send off Daniel Candeias during Rangers’ win over St Mirren.

The winger was celebrating his team’s second goal when he was shown a second yellow card after an incident with Anton Ferdinand. TV pictures showed the St Mirren defender being the aggressor, but the Gers star was booked again anyway. The SFA said: “[Willie Collum] issued the caution to the player as at the time he believed he had been involved in two incidents, making gestures towards the opponent after the scoring of a goal and becoming further involved with the opponent as he made his way upfield after celebrating the goal.” (The Scotsman)

McGinn struggling

John McGinn could join the vast numbers of players pulling out of the Scotland squad amid fears the Aston Villa midfielder is struggling with a calf injury.

The former Hibs man may not even travel to Albania for the must-win clash, with Alex McLeish facing a last minute scramble if he wants to supplement his team.

Mikey Devlin became the tenth call-off yesterday when he succumbed to a foot injury. (Daily Record)

German second tier ‘better than Scottish Premiership’

David Bates believes he can be the answer to Alex McLeish’s selection issues in central defence for Saturday’s pivotal Nations League tie in Albania.

The 22-year-old says he could cope with being thrown in for such a high pressure encounter because he believes his move to German second tier side Hamburg has allowed him to play at a superior level than the Scottish Premiership.

He said: “I have learned a different style of play. For me, the Bundesliga 2 is better [than Scotland]. You’re up against different types of players and teams are tactically switched on. I’m learning so much.” (The Scotsman)

Philippines eye Scottish Premiership star

Dundee’s Jesse Curran has emerged as a target for the Philippines national squad.

Curran, who is also eligible to represent Australia and Scotland, qualifies as his parents are Filipino.

The national team have made contact with the versatile youngster as they look to bolster their options. (Express)

Hendry called up to Scotland squad

Jack Hendry has been recalled to the Scotland squad after Aberdeen’s Mikey Devlin pulled out with injury.

Hendry hasn’t been featuring for Celtic but could be pitched in at the deep end alongside new cap David Bates. (Various)