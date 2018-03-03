Rumour Mill: Brendan Rodgers dismisses Arsenal link | Lee Wallace ‘could face Celtic’ | Marvin Compper could make Celtic debut

Brendan Rodgers last night dismissed reports he may leave Celtic for Arsenal; Rangers Boss says Lee Wallace may face Celtic next week; Marvin Compper is getting over his calf injury and could face Morton and more in Saturday’s Rumour Mill

Brendan Rodgers last night dismissed reports he may leave Celtic for Arsenal

Rangers' Lee Wallace could face Celtic, if he gets game time against Falkirk. Picture: SNS

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers last night dismissed reports from England that he may be about to leave the Premiership champions in order to take over from under-fire Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

“I’m loving my life up here. I’m not going to be here forever but I’m living in a dream, although dreams always come to an end at some point, that’s for sure. I’m always relaxed about speculation and whatnot but my focus is only on Celtic.” (The Scotsman)

Rangers Boss says Lee Wallace may face Celtic next week

Rangers boss Graeme Murty has made the suggestion that left-back Lee Wallace could face Celtic if he features in Sunday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final with Falkirk.

Speaking about the experienced defender Murty said: “If you’re looking ahead to the Celtic game then you would think he would have to feature at some stage against Falkirk with that in mind. He needs game time against Falkirk for sure.” (Evening Times)

Marvin Compper is getting over his calf injury and could face Morton

Celtic new Bhoy Marvin Compper has finally shook off his calf injury and could be in line to face Morton this weekend. The German stopper hasn’t featured for the Hoops yet this season but could be in line to make his debut against the Greenock side in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup at Parkhead this afternoon. The news will be music to Brendan Rodgers’ ears as it comes at a time when the Glasgow side have faced a severe shortage at the back after injuries to several key players including goalkeeper Craig Gordon and centre half Dedryck Boyata. (Various)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon targeting top-three finish and Europa place

Neil Lennon has challenged Hibs to secure a European place by finishing in the top three of the Premiership.

The Easter Road side are just four points behind third-placed Aberdeen and ten points behind second-placed Rangers with a game in hand.

“Our aim is now to try and break into the top three with ten games to go,” Lennon said.

“We’re further ahead than where I expected to be at this stage of the season. At this phase of the season, we are still in with a shout of second place.” (EEN)

Andy Robertson would be best choice for Scotland captain, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reckons Alex McLeish should make the smart decision by considering Andy Robertson for the role of his future Scotland captain, though still only 23, Klopp reckons the starlet is ready for the responsibility.

“Robbo would for sure be the future. If you want somebody smart he’s a really good option. He has a close relationship to all of the boys so you could see he would leading in the future.” (The Telegraph)