Rumour Mill: Blow for Celtic in pursuit of EPL midfielder | SFA to review Naismith incident | Boyata boost for Sevilla

Celtic set to miss out on Patrick Roberts with four other clubs chasing the Man City youngster; SFA to review incident between Steven Naismith and Jonny Hayes and Sevilla hopeful over Boyata deal

Light fades on Celtic’s Roberts hopes

It looks increasingly likely that Brendan Rodgers will lose Dedryck Boyata and miss out on another target. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic could miss out on winger Patrick Roberts, with the £6.75m-rated wideman reportedly a target for teams in France and Spain.

Bordeaux, Rennes, Saint Etienne and Girona are all keen on the 21-year-old, who hit 18 goals in 78 games for Celtic while on loan from Manchester City, adding 26 assists.

But the chances of Roberts returning for a third time to Glasgow look unlikely, despite Brendan Rodgers’ hopes that he could tempt him back. (The Sun)

SFA to review Naismith flashpoint

Steven Naismith faces an anxious wait to learn if he will be hauled before Hampden beaks for his stamp on Celtic winger Jonny Hayes.

According to reports, the SFA are looking into the incident, which took place during the first half of Hearts’ 1-0 win over Celtic. On-loan Norwich striker Naismith was seen to aim a kick at the Irishman after the pair had clashed earlier in the half and while referee John Beaton didn’t punish the 31-year-old, he could still be hit with an SFA ban. The governing body have until 3pm on Monday to issue a notice of complaint. (Daily Record)

Sevilla ‘likely to sign Boyata’

Sevilla look increasingly likely to secure the services of Celtic’s Dedryck Boyata, with Los Hispalenses believing they won’t have to pay the £10 million price tag the Hoops have placed on the Belgian defender.

It emerged over the weekend that the Spaniards had earmarked the former Manchester City kid as a potential signing as they look to bolster their backline.

If Boyata seals a move to Seville, he will team up with fellow former City players Jesus Navas and Nolito. (AS)

Dons eye Old Trafford striker

Aberdeen are close to sealing a loan deal for Manchester United striker James Wilson.

Described as ‘one of the brightest young English prospects’ by ex-United boss Louis van Gaal, the 22-year-old underwent a medical with the Dons over the weekend.

Derek McInnes is thought to be closing in on a season-loan loan deal for the former England under-21 international and the move could be announced by the end of today. (Daily Mail)

Gerrard in discipline plea

Steven Gerrard has warned his Rangers players to improve their discipline after seeing his team reduced to 10 men for the second consecutive week in the Scottish Premiership.

Ross McCrorie was shown a straight red card for a foul on St Mirren striker Nicolai Brock-Madsen but Gerrard had no issues with referee Don Robertson’s decision.

Gerrard said: “I thought the officials were really, really good today. They got the decision spot on and we’ve got no complaints. I’ve spoken to the team and praised them for the result and clean sheet. But I’ve also spoken about discipline and composure out there.” (The Scotsman)

Levein concern over Berra

Hearts expect to be without captain Christophe Berra for several games due to a hamstring injury sustained in Saturday’s 1-0 win against Celtic. The 33-year-old was stretchered off near the end of the first half after falling inside his own penalty area. His leg was placed in a brace and he was given crutches as a precaution. Berra will likely miss the games against Dunfermline in the Betfred Cup and Kilmarnock in the league.

“It’s a worry. It’s a hamstring injury and it doesn’t look great. That’s a concern for me,” admitted manager Craig Levein. “It’s a big loss because we don’t have an awful lot of cover in there.” (Evening News)

Hibs and Dons chase Zach Clough

Hibs have been linked with a loan move for Nottingham Forest striker Zach Clough, with Aberdeen also reportedly interested in the 23-year-old.

Neil Lennon, who bolstered his squad with the acquisition of winger Daryl Horgan on a three-year deal from Preston over the weekend, is keen to supplement his squad with further additions.

Aberdeen’s pursuit of Manchester United forward James Wilson could boost Hibs’ chances of securing Clough’s services. (The Sun)