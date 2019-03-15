Rumour Mill: Arsenal, Leicester eye Celtic ace | Ajax urge UEFA to ‘help Celtic’ | Trio ‘unlikely to stay’ at Rangers | Referee hit with betting charge

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Tierney wanted by Arsenal and Leicester

Could Arsenal and Leicester raid Celtic in the summer? Picture: SNS Group

Kieran Tierney has emerged as a target for Arsenal this summer as Unai Emery looks to bolster his defensive options.

Bringing in a left-back is near the top of Emery’s to-do list and Tierney is understood to be high on his list of targets.

The 21-year-old is also on Leicester’s radar as the Foxes brace themselves for bids for Ben Chilwell - and Celtic recruitment guru Lee Congerton could also be on his way to the King Power Stadium. (Daily Mirror)

Ajax chief calls for UEFA to ‘help Celtic’

Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar has urged UEFA to ignore coefficent and help Celtic - because of the Parkhead club’s standing in the game.

The Hoops have to navigate through four qualifying rounds to make the Champions League group stages and the former Manchester United No.1 believes Celtic are being punished for the repeated failure of Scotland’s other clubs in Europe.

Van der Sar has held talks with Peter Lawwell and said: “Celtic and Ajax are great names in history. They both have great followings, all over the world, not just in Holland and Scotland. They are historic clubs, they have both won the European Cup, but that is why it is difficult not to be involved. We see the Champions League running away a little bit.” (Daily Record)

Rangers trio ‘unlikely to stay’

Steven Davis, Lassana Coulibaly and Joe Worrall are unlikely to extend their time with Rangers, according to reports. The trio are on loan from Southampton, Angers and Nottingham Forest respectively.

Coulibaly hasn’t started a match since the turn of the year while Worrall will likely be a key part of the Forest first-team squad. Davis has struggled to make an impact since his return to Ibrox.

However, the club will be keen to hold onto fellow loanee Ryan Kent while Jermain Defoe’s temporary arrangement has 12 months left to run. (The Sun)

Ref hit with betting charge

A Scottish referee has been charged with betting offences over a five-year period, and faces a disciplinary hearing at Hampden.

Nikki Fraser, who takes charge of matches at junior and amateur level, is alleged to have gambled on football matches between July 2014 and March 2019.

The referee received the notice of complaint earlier this week. (Daily Record)

Davie Hay: Lennon will stay at Parkhead

Former Celtic boss Davie Hay reckons Neil Lennon is at Celtic for the long term, saying in a newspaper column that he “strongly suspects” the Northern Irishman will be at the helm for the start of the new season.

“I strongly suspect that it will be Neil Lennon who is leading Celtic into those [Champions League] qualifiers,” said Hay.

“You would have to think that if he is successful in getting the treble over the line that it is pretty difficult to dislodge him from the position.” (Evening Times)

Clubs want government talks to crack down on violence

Scottish Premiership clubs are desperate for talks with the Scottish Government and Police Scotland in a bid to curb the rise in violence within stadiums.

The SPFL and SFA are working together to create an action plan to deal with issues such as coin-throwing and fans confronting players.

The two bodies had hoped to make a joint announcement ahead of this weekend’s matches but a number of factors have delayed things - and some clubs claim societal issues are to blame for the rise in incidents, with concern that cocaine might be fuelling the rise in incidents. (Daily Record)

Dortmund cool interest in ‘costly’ Tierney

Borussia Dortmund have cooled their interest in Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, considering him too expensive.

The Scotland international has been priced at around £25 million but the Bundesliga side aren’t keen on shelling out that much for the 21-year-old, according to reports in Germany. (Kicker)