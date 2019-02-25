Roy Aitken: ‘EPL is fantastic but Celtic and Brendan Rodgers are a great fit’

Former Celtic captain Roy Aitken is confident Brendan Rodgers will resist the lure of a return to the English Premier League with Leicester City and remain in charge of the Scottish champions for the “longer term”.

Celtic manager Rodgers remains the bookies’ favourite to replace Claude Puel at the King Power Stadium after the Frenchman’s sacking on Sunday.

Roy Aitken previews this weekend's Scottish Cup ties live on Premier Sports. Picture: Bill Murray/SNS

But Aitken, now a club ambassador for Celtic, insists his own conversations with Rodgers have left him in no doubt the former Swansea and Liverpool boss is content he can continue to fulfil his professional aspirations in his current job.

“The Premier League is a fantastic league to work in as a manager, coach or player,” said Aitken, who coached in the English top flight at both Aston Villa and Birmingham City. “But Brendan has been linked with jobs for two-and-a-half years now, ever since he came to Celtic.

“I’m not surprised teams are interested because he has done a fantastic job and is a fantastic coach. But I do think Celtic and Brendan are a great fit at the moment. I would expect him to be there in the longer term.

“He is an ambitious manager but, for me, his ambitions are being fulfilled at Celtic by winning trophies.

“Any time I’ve spoken to him, he thoroughly loves the job at the club. He is enjoying the adoration of the fans. He plays the Celtic way and he has brought in seven trophies – and counting. So, as I say, I think he and Celtic are a good fit and I can see that continuing for the near future. I don’t see him going anywhere else at the moment. He has already proven himself to be a great Celtic manager with the trophies he has won.

“Brendan is the only one who can really answer these questions but, having been involved with the club a bit more closely and speaking to him on and off over the past couple of years, I think what Celtic are offering him and what he gives back to the club in return makes it all a great fit. I’d be surprised if he thought about leaving the club at this stage.”

Rodgers is on course to win a third consecutive domestic treble of trophies with Celtic, who are eight points clear at the top of the Premiership ahead of tomorrow night’s match at Hearts which is followed by their Scottish Cup quarter-final against Hibs at Easter Road.

The Northern Irishman is under contract at Celtic until 2021, the year when they could win a record-breaking tenth consecutive league title.

“The ten-in-a-row is mainly an incentive for the fans at the moment,” added Aitken. “For Brendan and the players, they will be thinking of one thing only – that’s eight in a row this season.

“If they win that, which it very strongly looks as if they will, then he’ll think about nine in a row. And right now, it’s actually all about Hibs on Saturday, staying in the Scottish Cup and trying to win that competition again.

“The trophies are what he was brought to Celtic to do. But there is a bigger picture if you look at Celtic as a whole. OK, it’s not the Premier League in England and I think Celtic could play in what is the best league in the world. Unfortunately, I don’t think that’s ever going to happen. So while Brendan is working at Celtic within the confines of Scottish football, he’s got 60,000 people at Celtic Park for every home game and could probably get 80,000 if the stadium was bigger.

“He’s done 16 games in Europe this season which is a remarkable achievement in itself. That’s like a mini-league. So, for me, he’s even been successful in Europe because bringing those games to Celtic Park, no matter what European competition they are in, is a bonus. He is winning trophies, bringing European football, filling the stadium on a regular basis and playing football the fans like to watch.”