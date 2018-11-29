Rosenborg poke fun at Celtic legends on Twitter over 2001 defeat

Rosenborg poked fun at Celtic legends Chris Sutton and John Hartson on Twitter ahead of the clubs’ Europa League clash.

• READ MORE: Video: Rosenborg welcome Celtic to Trondheim with YNWA choir

The Scottish champions are currently in the Norwegian city of Trondheim seeking the win which will help push them towards qualification from the group which also includes RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

Sutton and Hartson are covering the game for BT Sports with the former correcting the latter’s spelling of Rosenborg on Twitter.

The Norwegian giants chimed in, replying: “Hartson should get it right. Both of you lost with Celtic in Trondheim back in 2001 :)”

That match came in the Champions League group stages with Martin O’Neill’s side going down 2-0 to a brace from former Celt Harald Brattbakk. Sutton played the full 90 minutes while Hartson was a late substitute.

It dealt the Parkhead side a huge blow as they failed to qualify for the knockout stage, finishing third, one point behind Porto.

Celtic will be in search of a win this evening to put them in a strong position to qualify, although they will have to do so with influential captain Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham on the bench.